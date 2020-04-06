We are all dealing with a variety of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay-at-home orders, changes in work schedules, homeschooling — the list can feel overwhelming.

While parents might be stressed about these things, along with financial pressures and concerns about the health of at-risk loved ones, kids have their own reasons to feel anxiety and worry during these trying times.

“Transition is difficult for children, especially younger kids who might not have the language to express what they are feeling or to ask questions,” says Maricar Jenkins, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “They might feel confused, scared, angry, sad and helpless.”

Jenkins says that older kids might at first think it is fun to have everyone home together and not have to go to school or follow their usually busy schedules. But over time, they crave social connection with their peers.

“Despite the abundance of available avenues to maintain contact with their friends — social media, video chatting, texting — face-to-face interaction and group activities are most meaningful to them.”

When these options are no longer available, unpleasant emotions and behavioral challenges can arise. Furthermore, our own response to the changes can affect our children, as well.

“We might think our kids don’t notice when we are feeling anxious or overwhelmed, but they do,” Jenkins says. “How we manage our own stress will directly impact their level of anxiety and distress.”



How parents can help

Jenkins recommends that parents follow the same rule given on airplanes: “Put on your own oxygen mask before assisting others.” Meaning, it is important for parents to take care of their own mental health and manage their own stress before they can effectively help their children.

She also offers these five tips for helping children cope:

Be honest. Tell them the truth. You don’t have to give all the information — such as statistics and death tolls — but provide basic information appropriate to their age. Talk about their feelings. Make sure to help them identify and validate their feelings — let them know that it’s OK for them to feel whatever they may be feeling. Create structure and consistency. This doesn’t mean you have to homeschool right away, for six hours each day. How families choose to spend their days will be different. Keep sleep and meal schedules consistent and provide daily opportunities for physical activity, relaxation and fun. Help them connect with family and friends. Remind them that we are all in this together and explain that connection with others — through phone calls, texts, emails, video chats and even handmade cards and letters — is important to their wellness. Offer constant reassurance. Continue to check in with them and let them know that the precautions you’re currently taking — although challenging — are so that things can be better in the future.

Signs kids need support

If your child is really struggling or if they have an anxiety disorder or other mental health conditions, Jenkins recommends you watch for signs that they might need a greater level of support. These include:

Changes in sleep patterns — sleeping too much or an inability to fall or stay asleep

Changes in appetite

Nightmares

Disinterest in activities they once found enjoyable

Behavioral outbursts

Thoughts of self-harm or wanting to die

“It is vital that you remind your children they are safe,” Jenkins says. “Limit exposure to news coverage, including social media, and if your child was already seeing a mental health specialist before the stay-at-home order took effect, keep them connected with their providers via phone or telehealth options.”



Talk to your doctor if you or your child are experiencing excessive sadness, anxiety or worry for an extended period and call 911 if anyone — including yourself — may be at risk for self-harm or suicide. Learn more about mental health services at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital and read important COVID-19 information from Sharp.