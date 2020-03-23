How to avoid touching your face

Along with washing your hands frequently and covering your cough or sneeze, another way to help keep yourself healthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is to avoid touching your face. This is a lot harder than it sounds, especially when you need to cover your cough or sneeze.



Here are some ways to make you aware that you’re about to touch your face:

Pause as you lift your hand to call attention to how often you do it.

Use a fragrant soap or lotion that triggers your nose when your hand comes near.

Keep your hands busy by squeezing a stress ball or holding a pen. Then be sure to sanitize it regularly.

Wear gloves, especially those made from material that will make it uncomfortable to touch your face. Note that while some gloves may protect your hands from COVID-19, they cannot prevent the spread of the virus. So, use gloves as a reminder, not a full protective measure.

Have tissues nearby so that if you need to touch your face, you don’t do so with your bare hands.

“Protecting yourself and loved ones during this time of uncertainty is on everyone’s mind,” says Dr. Nossa Maya, an internal medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group. “One of the most important things you can do is practice proper hand-washing techniques.”



