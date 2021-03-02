In a welcome change, the news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to shift a bit, with related statistics looking promising. This includes the number of Americans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine now surpassing the number who have tested positive for the disease.

What’s more, vaccinations in the U.S. will continue to increase on a daily basis as more doses are delivered to communities across the country. The vaccine supply to states recently increased to 13.5 million doses per week, a 57% increase from the amount states received in January. Additionally, the COVID-19 task force doubled the supply to the pharmacy program, which will expand access in neighborhoods across the country.

Seeing all of this positive COVID-19 vaccine news might leave many wondering how they might be able to receive the vaccine once they become eligible.

In California, individuals in phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan are currently being vaccinated. This includes people over age 65, health care workers, long-term care residents and those in certain sectors such as education and emergency services. Eligibility varies across counties in California depending on supply, so it’s important to know who is eligible in a specific county before attempting to schedule a vaccination.

Following these groups, more of the general population will be able to make an appointment and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, vaccines should be widely available to every American who wants one by late May or early June.

Here’s how to schedule and receive a free COVID-19 vaccine once eligible:



County of San Diego — When eligible, people can make an appointment at a county vaccination site to receive their vaccine. Sharp is partnering with the County of San Diego by operating several large vaccination sites to help vaccinate our community as quickly as possible. Select the sites at Grossmont Center, Chula Vista Center or the Coronado Community Center to get The Sharp Experience. Appointments at all county locations are required and are updated as vaccine doses are received, so check back often to schedule. Walk-ins are not permitted. Individuals without access to a computer or someone to assist them can call 211 for help with making an appointment.



VEBA — Employees of schools located in San Diego County should register on vebavaccinates.com. VEBA is working with every San Diego K-12 school, including private, charter and non-VEBA school districts, to confirm eligibility and schedule appointments specially reserved for San Diego education employees.



My Turn — All Californians are encouraged to register on this statewide website to determine whether they are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to receive an email or text alert when their tier is able to schedule vaccinations. Soon, the site will also allow people to directly schedule an appointment at one of Sharp’s county vaccination sites, if eligible. For any technical issues with My Turn, call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 833-422-4255 for assistance.

Ralphs.com — Ralphs is offering the vaccine at its 9 grocery store pharmacies throughout San Diego County, though quantities are limited. People can make an online appointment when they become eligible according to county guidelines. Those who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Ralphs will be assigned a second dose appointment.

Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions — The pharmacies within these three grocery chains, all part of Albertsons Companies, have partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments at 40 local locations can be scheduled online as vaccine doses become available.



CVS.com —The pharmacy chain is now offering the free COVID-19 vaccine in select stores by appointment only, based on local eligibility guidelines and available vaccine quantities. Those without internet access can schedule through the CVS customer service line at 1-800-746-7287.

Until people receive their COVID-19 vaccine — and even after — it is important to maintain all COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, avoid crowds, maintain 6 feet from others not from your household, and wash your hands often. These preventive measures will likely be necessary for everyone until we’re closer to reaching herd immunity, which may require 75% to 80% of the population being vaccinated.



Get COVID-19 vaccine information and access to COVID-19 resources from Sharp HealthCare.