How to help a loved one through job loss

It is estimated that more than 20.5 million people in the U.S. have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Is one (or more) of them someone you care about? If so, it’s important to understand that such a loss can lead to problems other than financial.

According to Maricar Jenkins, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, job loss during normal times can trigger sadness, guilt, fear and anxiety. Some people might start to think they are “not good enough” after a job loss, which can lead to an increase in unpleasant feelings. The loss of a job during a pandemic can intensify all of these thoughts and emotions.

“Losing a job during the pandemic will likely increase feelings of anxiety because there is so much uncertainty about when things will reopen and whether jobs will return,” she says. “Anger about ‘nonessential’ versus ‘essential’ distinctions could also be part of emotions during the pandemic — especially if personal values do not align with stay-at-home orders.”

Jenkins says that it might be helpful to know that others are in a similar position. Your loved one who is now out of work may be able to rationalize that the job loss was a direct result of the pandemic, rather than poor performance.

However, for many, the intensity of anxiety, sadness and anger can serve as barriers to connecting to that idea. “Unfortunately, the thought of everyone returning to work or seeking employment at the same time can be an overwhelming thought that causes people to think of the absolute worst-case scenario — such as, ‘I’ll never work again and will become homeless’ — and can cause more fear and panic,” she says.



How to help

Jenkins says that while you may not be able to solve their immediate problem — the need for a job — you can play a key role in helping them cope with their situation. Recognize that along with the death of a loved one, a serious illness or the end of a marriage, losing a job is one of life’s most stressful events. Feeling overwhelmed and experiencing grief are very natural responses.

She recommends you listen to them with the goal of understanding — not solving — their problem. You can help by simply validating their feelings: “I understand that this must be so hard.”

“Ask what you can do to help them through this time,” Jenkins says. “Asking them directly and getting specific answers is always ideal.”

You can also offer ways to support them that are within your means:

Help them update their resume.

Brainstorm ideal jobs and the companies that might offer them.

Remind them to stay in touch with their prior employer to be top of mind when jobs become available.

Drop off a meal, bag of groceries or even just a roll of paper towels.

Help them stay up to date on access to available resources, such as unemployment benefits and any additional funds or services available through local, state and federal programs.

Schedule a video chat as a way to provide a little distraction.

You can also gently encourage struggling loved ones to practice self-care. Now is the time to focus on getting enough sleep, eating nutritious foods, exercising daily, reaching out to their support system, asking for help when needed, and continuing to connect with others through calls, texts, emails and video chats.

“It’s important to also look for signs that your loved one may not be coping well with their loss,” Jenkins says. “Pay close attention to increased substance use, social isolation, feelings of hopelessness and thoughts of being a burden to others or wanting to die.”

Encourage your loved one to seek professional help if they show excessive sadness, anxiety or worry for an extended period. Call 911 if they may be at risk for self-harm or suicide.



Learn more about mental health services at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital and read important COVID-19 information from Sharp. As part of our efforts to keep you safe, we are offering teletherapy and virtual care programs that provide continued access to care. Admissions continue to be in person, so that we can assess patients for their individual care needs.