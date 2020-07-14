Is it safe to get care during the pandemic? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | July 14, 2020

As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are avoiding hospitals and doctor's offices due to fear of catching the virus. However, failing to get the care you need can bring disastrous health effects.

We asked Dr. Julie Phillips, medical director of emergency care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, to share the ways Sharp is ensuring the safety and well-being of patients — such as health screenings, enhanced cleaning of facilities, and visitor restrictions.

If you have a medical concern, don't wait. Making your health a priority can keep small problems small — and in some emergency cases, be the difference between life and death.

Learn more about Sharp's safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Care Now infographic

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Julie Phillips

Dr. Julie Phillips

Contributor

Dr. Julie Phillips is an emergency medicine physician affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up