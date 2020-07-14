As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are avoiding hospitals and doctor's offices due to fear of catching the virus. However, failing to get the care you need can bring disastrous health effects.

We asked Dr. Julie Phillips, medical director of emergency care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, to share the ways Sharp is ensuring the safety and well-being of patients — such as health screenings, enhanced cleaning of facilities, and visitor restrictions.

If you have a medical concern, don't wait. Making your health a priority can keep small problems small — and in some emergency cases, be the difference between life and death.

Learn more about Sharp's safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the printable version of this infographic.