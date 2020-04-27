As we enter another month of sheltering in place, you may have established a routine or are still working on one. “Writing down a schedule helps everyone,” says Maricar Jenkins, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “Just like a classroom, have your daily timeline on a poster or whiteboard.”

Be detailed and include times for:

Waking up

Brushing teeth

Getting dressed

Quiet time or napping

Reading

Lunch

Outdoor play

If your routine has already slipped, you can still get back on track. “It usually takes several days, depending on age, to establish a routine,” explains Jenkins. “Kids might fight it at first, but they respond to structure, which gives them a sense of normalcy.”

Create a schedule for everyone to hold all family members accountable. You will probably need to break activities into shorter amounts of time because it might be difficult to sustain children’s attention at home.

“Set up stations or break your house into different sections,” recommends Jenkins. “Dedicate a spot for arts and crafts, another for playing and an area just for your kids when you need to work.”

During this period of limited options, it’s also a great time for everyone in your family to reevaluate priorities. Ask yourselves:

What are we choosing to do?

What is important now?

Why weren’t we doing it before?

For older kids, have them ask:

Who am I keeping in contact with?

What do I like to do?

What do I miss?

What is meaningful?

“For now, take a step back and assess if your expectations are reasonable,” says Jenkins. “Give yourself time to adjust to the new normal and remember to be kind to yourself.”