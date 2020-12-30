Francois "France" Doiron remembers the day he married his bride as if it were yesterday. In fact, it was 72 years ago.

France and his wife, Roberta, grew up on the East Coast before his career in the Navy brought them to San Diego. They settled in Chula Vista in 1955, and remember traveling to Mission Valley via a single road, passing cows and dairy fields. They raised two boys, one of whom died two years ago. The family had a good life, and enjoyed listening to music and going to the movies.

France was deeply devoted to his wife, and remained so when she was diagnosed with dementia. As Roberta's medical needs increased, France decided - with the advice of her doctor - that the best thing for his wife would be to move her to

Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, just two miles from the Doiron family home.

The move was hard on France, who missed his wife, and for Roberta, who was confused about why she wasn't at home. For 2 1/2 years, France visited his wife every day, arriving at 6:30 am before she woke up and leaving at 6 pm - sometimes a little later if she asked him to stay - to be with her before going to bed.

"The visits were for both of us," says France. "If she was home, I would help her all day long, but since she can't be home with me, I go there and help how I can. I brought a portable movie projector, and we watched her favorite old movies and listened to her favorite music all day."

When the

COVID-19 pandemic hit, visitation stopped at Birch Patrick for the safety of the residents. France was heartbroken, but understood. Like before, he made sure he was there every day to wish her good morning and say good night.

"It's been pretty hard on us, but we have the phone and FaceTime," says France. "Sometimes we talk for hours. We talk a lot about old times; it helps her memory open up."

On their 72nd wedding anniversary, the staff at Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility helped them celebrate safely.

"It's so important to us to help our residents connect with their families, even though it can't be in person for now," says Christina Griego, activity program coordinator at Birch Patrick. "We still offer nail care, massages, bingo, musical entertainment and prayer services, although we've modified all of our activities to be safe. We celebrate birthdays. On the Doirons' 72nd wedding anniversary, we made a sign and put out flyers to celebrate."

With the vaccine being close to distribution, France is certain about the first thing he's going to do when he can visit his wife again.

"I'm going to give her a big hug and kiss. Hold her hand and not let go. All these things we haven't been able to do for so long."