Planning for an uncertain future (video)

By The Health News Team | July 29, 2020

In times of uncertainty, such as the
COVID-19 pandemic, a little peace of mind can go a long way. Having an advanced health care directive in place can help guide decisions on how to care for you or a loved one if you or they are unable to communicate.

In other words, advance care planning puts you in the driver's seat of your own health care journey, and helps avoid uninformed decisions by backseat drivers.

An informed health care agent will understand your health care wishes, including what medical treatments should be continued or discontinued should you be injured, severely ill or reach a point of functional decline when you can no longer speak for yourself.

Sharp HealthCare offers helpful resources for understanding, documenting and certifying an
advance health care directive. Learn more about creating an advanced care plan by
watching this on-demand video seminar presented by Sharp HealthCare, the official health and wellness partner of the City of San Diego.

For the news media: To talk with an advance care planning expert for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Teressa Vaughn

Contributor

Teressa Vaughn is an Advance Care Planning consultant for Sharp HospiceCare.

