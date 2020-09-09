Preparing your kindergartner for distance learning

With many 5- or 6-year-olds beginning their school year remotely, how do parents keep their little ones on track? Dr. Resham Batra, a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares advice about getting your kindergartner ready for distance learning.

“Similar to preparing for in-class learning, it’s important to get organized ahead of time,” says Dr. Batra.



Organizing school time for kindergarten students

Dr. Batra offers these tips to help ease young children into online schooling:

Keep a visible schedule and take 5- to 7-minute breaks every hour if possible. This will help kids stay focused.

Kids respond well to consistency, so create a routine that includes detailed times for waking up, brushing teeth, quiet time and outdoor play.

Ensure proper rest and nutrition, which are essential to learning.

Try a change of scenery to help with your child’s attention span. If outdoor learning is a possibility without too many distractions, set up outside for part of the day.

Doing online learning with another friend or classmate could be motivating for some kids. However, be sure to follow social distancing guidelines, such as wearing a face covering when a 6-foot distance between the two is not possible.

After logging off for the day, have your child do activities without a screen. Go for a walk, ride a bike, build a puzzle or play a board game. Try to minimize recreational screen time.

“This is a tough time for students and their parents, but keep encouraging and motivating your child,” reminds Dr. Batra. “Let them know that this will pass, and things won't be like this forever.”