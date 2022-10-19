We all know those first thrilling signs of love. The stomach flutters, constant daydreaming and a sudden loss of appetite just might mean you’re falling for a new romantic partner.

However, would you be able to recognize the other type of signs — the ones signaling that your love interest might not be right for you or, at worst, might be a danger?

The United Nations reports that instances of domestic violence increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Shanette Smith, LMFT, senior specialist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital and Sharp McDonald Center, there are both very clear and less obvious signs a relationship may be unhealthy — perhaps even unsafe — that we should all learn to recognize.

Recognize the red flags

“There are obvious signs in relationships, such as abusive behavior, to watch for,” says Smith. “This includes verbal, emotional and physical abuse. However, there are also other, less recognizable signs — or red flags — you should heed.”

These red flags include:

Your partner tries to isolate you from your friends and family.

Your partner’s emotional reactions keep you from expressing your feelings or asking for what you need.

Your partner is unwilling to accept feedback.

Your partner does not take responsibility for their behavior, such as never apologizing when appropriate.

Your partner is secretive, withholds information or blatantly lies.

Your partner is overly critical of you and your behaviors.

Your partner treats you with contempt — not only are they critical of your behaviors, they also criticize your character.

Your partner is rude to strangers — over time, they will likely act the same to you, your family and friends.

Learn to trust your gut

“Pay attention to how this person makes you feel and how your relationship is influencing your behaviors and other relationships,” Smith says. “If the feelings are negative, this is your ‘gut’ — that intuitive sense we all have, but do not always listen to — telling you to get out. For many people, listening and honoring this intuition can take years.” Smith also says that the occurence of domestic violence is not limited to heterosexual partnerships.

Smith recommends that you step back and ask yourself a few questions:

Is there a recurring conflict over the same issues that never get resolved?

Is your mood impacted such that you begin to feel hopeless and worthless?

Are you becoming increasingly isolated from family and friends?

Make a change

“If you feel unsure about what to do, write a list of pros and cons for staying in or leaving the relationship,” Smith says. “Once you make your decision, commit to it and set a deadline, if needed.”

While a breakup can be painful, the following steps can make the transition a little easier:

Plan activities with other people that can be distracting — you might not necessarily enjoy yourself right away but go anyway.

Do not remain friends with your ex-partner. In fact, cease all contact — block phone numbers and stop following them, or allowing them to follow you, on social media.

Be gentle with yourself — write a gratitude list, catch negative self-talk, and allow yourself time to mourn and heal.

Spend a few minutes each night journaling your thoughts and feelings — avoid doing this just before going to bed and limit your journaling to 10 minutes.

Get active — this helps release endorphins, which can trigger positive mental and physical feelings.

“It’s important to surround yourself with people who love you and care about your well-being,” Smith says. “However, if you find that you are having extreme difficulty moving on from the relationship, consider seeking individual therapy with a licensed mental health professional who specializes in helping those affected by domestic or intimate partner violence.”

If you are experiencing abuse in your relationship, additional resources include The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE); and LoveIsRespect, a 24-hour resource for teens, 1-866-331-9474 (or text “LOVEIS” to 22522).