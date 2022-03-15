Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important steps people can take to keep themselves, their family and their community safe from COVID-19. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials strongly recommend that all people age 5 and older receive the vaccine, with booster shots encouraged for those age 5 and older.

Since May 2021, Sharp HealthCare has partnered with local schools, employers, churches, and community organizers, as well as the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld, to increase access and promote awareness of COVID-19 vaccines. The efforts are aligned with Sharp’s mission to “improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do.”

Sharp recognizes that there may be challenges our community faces with scheduling and going to vaccination appointments at their doctor’s offices or pharmacies. Therefore, as part of a commitment to keep local communities safe, Sharp HealthCare and its mobile vaccination team have been meeting people where they are.

Sharp ‘Vaccine Van’ is on a roll

The Sharp mobile vaccination team — a dedicated group of vaccinators, pharmacists and documentation experts — have traveled by van throughout San Diego County to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community. Throughout the pandemic, Sharp has provided lifesaving vaccines to residents in a convenient, safe and local setting.

“By doing this, we have reached community members who may not have easy access to county vaccination sites,” says Myron Soyangco, vaccination clinic manager at Sharp HealthCare.

Currently, the Sharp pop-up clinics are vaccinating individuals 5 years and older and offering booster doses to those ages 5 and over. Appointments are available through MyTurn.

“Sharp HealthCare and the community vaccination team has been committed to helping our community since our first San Diego County Superstation clinic opened in January 2021,” says Soyangco. “The ‘Vaccine Van’ and our mobile vaccination team is a continuation of that commitment to helping all San Diegans in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

Get COVID-19 vaccine information and access to COVID-19 resources from Sharp.