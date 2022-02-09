Recently, a San Diego cardiologist spearheaded a vaccination event in San Diego. He, along with other public health and community leaders, was concerned about the low vaccination rate among Black San Diegans and wanted to do something to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Robert Gillespie, a cardiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Sharp Memorial Hospital and other local health care providers, including the Joint Initiatives for Racial Equity in Health (JIREH), held the community vaccination event at Bethel AME Church of San Diego. They offered both COVID-19 and flu vaccines while answering questions about the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

“Black Americans are more likely to become severely ill or die due to complications of COVID-19 than other populations,” Dr. Gillespie says. “We understand that there are several factors that create challenges to COVID-19 vaccination among Black Americans and other people of color. As trusted messengers, we are compelled to share clear and accurate information about COVID-19 and to remove barriers to vaccine access.”

Watch the video to learn more about Dr. Gillespie and the recent vaccination event.