Should you be concerned about your baby’s rash?

By The Health News Team | February 6, 2020
Babies have sensitive skin so breaking out with a rash is common. There are many causes of baby rashes, ranging from illness to allergies.
Dr. Resham Batra, a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, explains which types of rashes are common and when you should take your child to a doctor.
Causes of baby rashes include:

  • Irritations from skin care products or household items like laundry detergents

  • Allergies to food or medications

  • Infections from fungi or viruses

“Rashes can look different, but some may have similar features,” says Dr. Batra. “For example, it's normal to have a rash seven to 10 days after the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and varicella vaccines, which children receive at their 12-month visit. But the rash can also look like measles or chickenpox.”
Common types of baby rashes are:

  • Heat rash — tiny red bumps that usually appear on the head, neck, shoulders and chest

  • Diaper rash — red patches around your baby’s bottom

  • Drool rash — red and irritated skin around the mouth, chin or neck

  • Eczema — dry patches that could turn pink or red in more severe cases

Most rashes will go away on their own or can be treated with over-the-counter remedies so a trip to the doctor isn’t always necessary. However, you should contact your child’s doctor if certain symptoms are present.
“If a rash cannot be felt, looks like a bruise, or your child has a fever, they should be seen immediately,” advises Dr. Batra. “Some rashes can take three to five days to clear up, but it's better to have it checked to be sure.”
An allergic reaction that causes swelling of the lips or face, or if your child has difficulty breathing, are also reasons to be seen right away.

