How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
A sore throat is often the first indication that a cold is on its way. But how do you know if it's something worse? Strep throat, a bacterial infection caused by streptococcal bacteria, can also make your throat sore — but ignoring it could lead to more serious conditions. We asked Dr. James Lin, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, to weigh in on the differences.
View the printable version of this infographic.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
