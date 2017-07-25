Sore throat vs. strep throat (infographic)

By The Health News Team | July 25, 2017

A sore throat is often the first indication that a cold is on its way. But how do you know if it's something worse? Strep throat, a bacterial infection caused by streptococcal bacteria, can also make your throat sore — but ignoring it could lead to more serious conditions. We asked Dr. James Lin, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, to weigh in on the differences.

Sore throat vs. strep throat infographic

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. James Lin

Dr. James Lin

Contributor

Dr. James Lin is a board-certified Internal Medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and a Sharp Health News contributor.

