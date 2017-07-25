A sore throat is often the first indication that a cold is on its way. But how do you know if it's something worse? Strep throat, a bacterial infection caused by streptococcal bacteria, can also make your throat sore — but ignoring it could lead to more serious conditions. We asked Dr. James Lin, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, to weigh in on the differences.

