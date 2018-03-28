The physical toll of stress (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 28, 2018

Experiencing stress is both common and normal. In fact, according to Dr. Kathlyn Ignacio, an internal medicine specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, you actually need it to respond to the world around you. But too much stress, or a failure to manage it, is never a good thing. Learn how stress can negatively affect your body, and tips to keep it at bay.

The physical toll of stress infographic final

View the printable version of this infographic.

