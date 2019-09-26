Urgent care wait times now online

Have an urgent health care need but worried about a long wait for care? Patients can now access wait time information at any of the five Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Centers in San Diego County, located in Chula Vista, downtown, La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Mesa.

“By displaying wait times online, patients have the information they need to choose the time and location that works best with their busy schedules,” says Dr. Phil Yphantides, medical director of Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care. “We expect this will help spread out the volume of visits across sites, and may even out the volume throughout the day.”

Wait times are refreshed online every five minutes and expose the length of time from when a patient arrives and registers until the time they are called back and evaluated.

“By making this information available online, incoming call volume will be reduced. This will allow our staff to focus their energy in other areas, to better serve our patients,” says Dr. Yphantides.

Visit Sharp Rees-Stealy's website from your computer, tablet or smartphone to view current wait times for Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Centers.