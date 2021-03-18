Heroism comes in many shapes and forms, especially during a global health crisis that has considerably affected the hard-hit South Bay. Hundreds of

volunteers have stepped up and leaped headfirst to support Sharp HealthCare's South Bay Super Station, paving the way to the end of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

While medical professionals primarily use their skills to treat patients in traditional settings, such as hospitals and medical and dental offices, their work administering

vaccines at local vaccination clinics is the true act of heroism.

"I love volunteer work," says Dr. Jenny Parker, a volunteer vaccinator. "I do believe that 'service to others is the rent you pay for the room here on earth,' as Muhammad Ali once famously said. However, I get back much more from this work than I ever give. I had been doing enjoyable medical missions work overseas for the last 10 years, but have not been able to travel the last year. Volunteering at the vaccination clinics has made up for lost time. People are so excited to get their vaccination that they laugh, cry, hug me and leave gifts of gratitude."

Several vaccinators have been on-site since the clinic doors first opened in January and have committed to return to be a part of history.

"The most rewarding aspect of my role is seeing the unity and resilience communities can build despite unprecedented challenges," says Myra Cummings, DNP, RN. "We have volunteers who are here every day and others who drive hours to donate their time. Being a part of this community-driven effort is not only heartwarming, but also humbling."

Myra Cummings, DNP, RN, administers hundreds of vaccines a day at the Sharp South Bay Super Station.

Sharp HealthCare is dedicated to being at the forefront of the

vaccine distributions in San Diego County, assembling a team of heroes to don their masks, gloves and syringes to safely administer vials of hope.

"One thing that is very close to our hearts is that not only are we serving in one of the largest vaccine sites in San Diego, but one that is mission driven," says Myron Soyangco, vaccine clinic manager at the Sharp South Bay Super Station. "We are helping our communities of color and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 that have long been underserved by the medical community. It is a privilege of mine to be able to share that with our volunteers."

In partnership with the County of San Diego, Sharp HealthCare operates COVID-19 vaccination super stations in the South Bay, East County, central San Diego and San Marcos to meet the needs of a diverse community.

"For those reluctant to spend their limited free time administering vaccines, I would like them to know that the work is very rejuvenating," says Dr. Parker. "Volunteers come back repeatedly because it is meaningful work and just plain fun to be part of the solution for this pandemic. I hope to see more of my fellow physicians over the next several months as we complete vaccinations for all."

Medical professionals are needed to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Learn how you can make a difference as a volunteer vaccinator.