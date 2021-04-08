Residents throughout the county rejoiced when San Diego announced it was moving into tier 3, also known as the orange tier, of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan, developed to manage the spread of COVID-19. The move to the less-restrictive tier means that the local COVID-19 risk level is moderate and more businesses will be able to operate indoors with increased capacity limits.

State tiers are based on a county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, adjusted case rate and health equity metric — designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among communities overly impacted by the pandemic, as well as reflect the number of COVID-19 vaccines given within the county during a certain time period. A county must meet the case rate and test positivity targets of a tier for 2 consecutive weeks, as well as reach vaccination targets, before moving to a less-restrictive tier.



Making the move to the orange tier

Along with the elimination of the 10 pm curfew for restaurants and bars, San Diegans can now enjoy the following changes brought about by the move to the orange tier:

Amusement and theme parks can open for in-state and fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors at 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer, with restrictions.

Bars that do not serve food must offer outdoor service only; however, live entertainment is allowed. Nightclubs remain closed.

Family entertainment centers, indoor playgrounds and bowling alleys can open indoor operations for naturally distanced activities at 25% capacity and remain open outdoors.

Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios will be allowed to reopen indoor operations at 25% of their indoor capacity. Indoor pools can open.

Live audience sports and entertainment can open outdoors with advanced reservations and restricted concessions for in-state attendees at 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all attendees can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Movie theaters can resume indoor operations at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Museums can open indoor operations at 50% capacity.

Overnight camps can open with modifications beginning June 1, though camper registrations can be performed now.

Places of worship can open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Private indoor gatherings are allowed but discouraged, and should be limited to no more than 3 households and last no longer than 2 hours.

Restaurants can resume indoor operations at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Retail and shopping centers will be able to fully open with reduced food court capacity.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can resume indoor operations at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Zoos and aquariums can open indoor operations at 50% capacity.

On April 15, 2021, Californians will also see some restrictions lifted on indoor concerts, gatherings and more:

Indoor events or meetings , such as conferences or receptions, are allowed with advanced reservations or ticket purchase for in-state residents and limited to 150 people if all attendees can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Indoor live events, concerts and theater performances in venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people can open with advanced reservations or ticket purchase for in-state residents with capacity limited to 15% or 200 people and increases to 35% if all attendees can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. Venues with capacity over 1,500 are limited to 10% or 2,000 people and increases to 35% if all attendees can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Outdoor events or meetings , such as conferences or receptions, are allowed with advanced reservations or ticket purchase for in-state residents and limited to 100 people, with capacity increasing to 300 if all attendees can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Private outdoor gatherings can be held at a capacity limited to 50 people.

All businesses and activities must continue to operate with COVID-19 safety modifications already in place. These include physical distancing, use of face coverings by employees and guests, adequate indoor ventilation, and frequent hand-washing, cleaning and disinfecting. Residents are encouraged to continue to follow state travel guidelines and practice all other COVID-related safety measures.



More changes ahead

In addition to San Diego’s move to the orange tier, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he expects to end the use of the tier system on June 15, 2021, as long as the vaccine supply is sufficient for all those eligible to receive it and hospitalization rates are stable and low at that time. If these conditions are met, all COVID-19 restrictions — including those placed on businesses, gatherings and recreational activities — will be lifted. However, the state’s mask mandate will remain in place.

“The relaxing of restrictions should not encourage San Diegans to let their guard down,” says Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “We are urging community members to continue to do their part, get vaccinated once they are eligible, and take the necessary precautions to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19.”



Get COVID-19 vaccine information and access to COVID-19 resources from Sharp HealthCare.