What your sleep position says about your health (infographic)

Few things are more beneficial for the body than a good night of sleep. But many of us struggle with restless nights and chronic pain due to the way that we position our head and body. Dr. Gary Levinson, a double board-certified internal medicine and sleep medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, breaks down the most common sleeping positions and explains the optimal way to sleep — so you can get the rest you need.
View the printable version of this infographic.
