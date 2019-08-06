Which sleep position is best for you? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 6, 2019
What your sleep position says about your health (infographic)

Few things are more beneficial for the body than a good night of sleep. But many of us struggle with restless nights and chronic pain due to the way that we position our head and body. Dr. Gary Levinson, a double board-certified internal medicine and sleep medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, breaks down the most common sleeping positions and explains the optimal way to sleep — so you can get the rest you need.

What sleep position is right for you infographic refresh 081319

View the printable version of this infographic.

For the media: To talk with a Sharp doctor about sleep position and health, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Gary Levinson

Dr. Gary Levinson

Contributor

Dr. Gary Levinson is a board-certified internal medicine doctor at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up