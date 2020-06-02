For months, people around the world have done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a face mask and staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

During the early stages of the pandemic, people were urged to stay home and avoid medical centers unless they were experiencing serious symptoms or a life- or limb-threatening emergency. While these approaches may have helped to “flatten the curve,” they also may have made some people hesitant to seek medical care.

Delaying needed health care can have dire consequences. However, getting care might look and feel different than it did before the pandemic. For example, primary care doctors may have closed their offices or shortened their hours, or are only available for virtual appointments.

People experiencing emergent conditions, such as chest pain, trouble breathing or symptoms of stroke, should go to the emergency room immediately. For less emergent conditions, patients can contact their primary care doctor. If they are not available, the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic may be a great option for patients seeking care.

Minor illnesses don’t need to go untreated

The Care Clinic is a convenient option for minor illnesses; ear, nose and throat infections; skin infections; urinary tract infection (UTI) symptoms; minor cuts and burns; sprains and more.

“People are doing their part by staying home so as not to get themselves or others sick. However, people need to have their health concerns addressed. You do not need to suffer at home,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic. “We are here and ready to serve you.”

Made to accommodate busy schedules

Located next to the main hospital, the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic has remained open — without any reduction in hours of operation — 8 am to 11 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 8 pm on weekends and holidays. Appointments can be made online or over the phone (although they are not required), and walk-ins are welcome. These hours and options make it convenient to get care, even if illnesses or injuries occur at inopportune times — and often with shorter wait times than urgent care centers.

“During the pandemic, the average time from check in to a room is less than 10 minutes, and the average time to be seen and discharged is under 60 minutes,” says Dr. Strukel.

Additional precautions in place

Medical facilities, including the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic, have adapted practices to make getting care even safer for patients and employees.

“We see patients quickly, and patients usually go directly to an exam room after registering so you are not sitting in a waiting room,” says Dr. Strukel.

Should you need to wait in the waiting area, seating has been arranged to ensure social distancing. Additionally, mandatory masking is enforced for all patients and employees, and masks are provided if a patient does not have their own. Employees are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before starting their shifts. Hand hygiene is heavily reinforced, and the highest level of care goes into cleaning and disinfecting patient rooms between each visit.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic