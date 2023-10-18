Contracted services

Welcome! Sharp is pleased that you have contracted to provide services to our organization.

The purpose of our orientation materials is to introduce you to Sharp HealthCare and provide all information, documents and required competencies for each skill in order to maintain compliance with Sharp HealthCare and regulatory agencies.

For more information or for assistance, please contact Sharp's Staffing Resource Network manager, Debbie Dickie, at 858-499-5369 or email at debbie.dickie@sharp.com.