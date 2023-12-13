Find a doctor
Same-day care
Locations
Search
Sign in
Welcome
Sign in
Appointments
Billing
Medical records
Seasonal vaccines
Find a doctor
Same-day care
Locations
Locations
View all locations
Doctor's offices
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Sharp Community
SharpCare
Urgent and walk-in care
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Sharp Community
SharpCare
Virtual urgent care
Emergency rooms
Sharp Chula Vista ER
Sharp Coronado ER
Sharp Grossmont ER
Sharp Memorial ER
Hospitals
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Sharp McDonald Center
Sharp Memorial Hospital
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Services
Services
View all services
Everyday care
Laboratory services
Primary care
Radiology and imaging
Urgent and emergency care
Specialties
Cancer treatment
Heart and vascular care
Mental health
Orthopedics
Obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN)
Programs
Global patient services
Hospice
Weight management
Insurance
Insurance
Does Sharp accept my insurance?
Understanding health insurance
View all accepted plans
Shop plans
Sharp Health Plan
Covered California
Medicare
Medical groups
Medical groups
What are medical groups?
Sharp Rees-Stealy
About Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepted insurance plans
Locations
Urgent care centers
Sharp Community
About Sharp Community
Accepted insurance plans
Urgent care and walk-in clinics
SharpCare
About SharpCare
Accepted insurance plans
Urgent care and walk-in clinics
Classes and events
Need help?
Email us
Chat with us
8 am to 8 pm daily
1-800-827-4277
Weekdays, 7 am to 7 pm
View
phone directory
QA Tester