Make a payment

Pay a bill for yourself or a loved one.

Ready to make a payment?

At Sharp, we’re improving how you manage your care, and your bills. On March 1, we upgraded to a single electronic health record and billing system. During this transition, paying your bills online will be temporarily based on your billing statement service date. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.

Pay bills Feb. 2024 or earlierPay bills March 2024 or later

How to pay online

1

Have a copy of your billing statement.

2

Find your billing statement service date.

Need help finding the service date on your bill? Take a look at the sample bills. We've labeled the service date section for you.

3

Make a payment.

If the service date on your billing statement is February 2024 or earlier, please sign in to Sharp Account to pay your bill.

If the service date on your billing statement is March 2024 or later, please use the new Sharp app to pay your bill.

Pay by phone

Hospital payments: 858-499-2400
Sharp Rees-Stealy payments: 858-499-2410
SharpCare payments: 858-499-2044
Monday through Friday: 8 am to 4:30 pm

Frequently asked questions