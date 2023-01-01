As San Diego’s health care leader, Sharp is at the forefront of innovation, developing the latest technologies and processes which enhance patient care outcomes locally and beyond.

We have a long legacy of pioneering health care innovation. From San Diego’s first open-heart surgery and first robotic surgery, to delivering the world’s smallest baby, Sharp has consistently been at the forefront of patient care.

Our mission.

Sharp Ventures focuses on innovations that enhance Sharp's position as a leader in value-based care to return revenue and enhance Sharp's reputation through commercialization of new insights and collaboration with leading industry partners.