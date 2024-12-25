Emergency and intensive care at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital continues to receive national recognition for its excellence in providing high-quality medical services and patient-centered care to Coronado residents, visitors and the surrounding communities. As the demand for emergency services has increased, Sharp Coronado has identified the Emergency Department (ED) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as top priorities for expansion and improvement.

The hospital has embarked on a $46.2 million project to include the expansion of emergency services, relocation of the Intensive Care Unit, seismic retrofitting of the hospital tower and designation to become a Primary Stroke Center. Coronado Hospital Foundation has committed to a $20.3 million fundraising campaign to contribute to the project with Sharp HealthCare supplementing the $25.9 million needed for the seismic retrofitting.

The Intensive Care Unit renovation broke ground in Spring 2021 and welcomed its first patient in June 2022. The Sherrie and Ron Auen Intensive Care Unit consists of 7 state-of-the-art private rooms, with ample space for life-saving technology within a healing environment. The ICU also includes a family lounge for loved ones featuring stunning views of Coronado from the hospital’s 4th floor.

The Emergency Department expansion will grow the current 8 beds to 15, each in their own private treatment rooms. This will increase privacy and reduce wait times for patients during their most critical time of need. Construction on the ED began Spring 2023 and is expected to be complete in 2024.

Coronado Hospital Foundation expanded the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care to upgrade the 40-year-old emergency department canopy, drive aisle and parking spaces. The remodeled exterior (pictured above) will enhance the patient experience by creating a more aesthetically pleasing environment with improved functionality. The enhanced arrival and entryway are anticipated to be complete in 2025.

In early 2024, Sharp Coronado received certification as a Primary Stroke Center, after consistently exceeding expectations as an Acute Ready Stroke Center. This provides Sharp Coronado with the resources and expertise to provide more advanced care to stroke patients from arrival through discharge, reducing the need for transfer. Coronado Hospital Foundation has committed to an additional $2.3 million for the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care to establish the Primary Stroke Center.

With philanthropic support from the community, Coronado Hospital Foundation has secured over $16 million toward the $20.3 million campaign goal as of the end of 2023.