A hospital created by the community, for the community

With a history of growing with the thriving South Bay community, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center has evolved from a small, rural hospital on F Street into a next-generation medical center, leading the way in advanced medicine. Today, Sharp Chula Vista is a 449-bed hospital with the largest array of health care services in the region.

In January 2020, Sharp Chula Vista opened its doors to the biggest expansion for the hospital in more than 40 years, unveiling a state-of-the-art, seven-story hospital tower. Named the Ocean View Tower, the addition comprised of 96 private patient rooms, ten intensive care suites, six state-of-the-art operating rooms—including the only hybrid Operating Room and Cath Lab in the region—and a rooftop café with healthy dining options for patients, guests, team members, and the community.

Envisioning the future of health care in the South Bay

We know our work is not done. We are committed to continuing to bring the best of what health care has to offer to our South Bay community—always including innovation and humanity to the care we provide.

Transforming the Emergency Department

The Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Department (ED) cares for over 200 patients per day and is one of the busiest emergency departments in the region. This project will substantially expand waiting room areas and modify triage and phlebotomy stations to ensure safe and efficient progression of care. The addition of an exterior vestibule will significantly improve the check-in, safety, and comfort for patients and staff. Lastly, the transformation of the ED will support a future Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing (EmPATH) unit that will provide specialized care in a separate, calm and therapeutic setting for patients who have emergency behavioral health needs.

Enhancing integrative therapies

At Sharp Chula Vista, we take pride in our goal to treat the whole person, not just the diagnosis. Within our Integrative Therapies program, health care practitioners and volunteers offer complementary therapies to enhance the healing process. This holistic, personalized approach to care has a multitude of benefits, adding a new dimension to patients’ recovery and well-being.

We are passionate about growing the program to sustain our ability to provide Healing Touch, Reiki, aromatherapy, pet therapy, music therapy, and art therapy to our patients and care team for years to come.

Supporting our vision to continue going above and beyond

Through ENVISION, Sharp HealthCare Foundation is committed to raising $25 million to support capital and programmatic enhancements at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

With the help of philanthropic partners, we will continue working to provide next-generation care for our community, going above and beyond what patients expect and creating the health care experience they deserve.