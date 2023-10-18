Terms and conditions of use

IMPORTANT: THIS SECTION (SECTION 12) LIMITS CERTAIN LEGAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO MAINTAIN A COURT ACTION, THE RIGHT TO A JURY TRIAL, THE RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN ANY FORM OF CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION, AND THE RIGHT TO CERTAIN REMEDIES AND FORMS OF RELIEF. PLEASE REVIEW CAREFULLY.

In the unlikely event that a disagreement arises between you and Sharp HealthCare, you must first contact us directly by emailing info@sharp.com so that we may work in good faith to find a mutually agreeable solution.

If the issue cannot be resolved as described above within sixty (60) days, you and Sharp HealthCare agree, as permitted by applicable law, to resolve any claim or controversy at law or equity arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Digital Tools or these Terms (collectively, “Dispute”) through binding individual arbitration, or as we and you otherwise agree in writing. You agree that the term “Dispute” in these Terms will have the broadest meaning possible. These Terms also cover any Dispute between you and any officer, director, board member, agent, employee, affiliate of Sharp HealthCare, or third party if Sharp HealthCare could be liable, directly or indirectly, for such Dispute. If the parties have more than one Dispute between them, you and Sharp HealthCare agree to assert all such Disputes in a single arbitration so they may be resolved at the same time, or they will be deemed waived.

CLASS AND COLLECTIVE ACTION WAIVER: You and Sharp HealthCare explicitly agree to the fullest extent allowable and enforceable under applicable law, that the arbitrator must decide any Dispute on an individual basis. NO DISPUTE SHALL BE ARBITRATED ON A CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE BASIS. The arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated absent the express written consent of Sharp HealthCare. The arbitrator may only award relief (including injunctive relief, if available) on an individual basis. Notwithstanding any other clause contained in this Agreement, any challenge to the validity of this Class and Collective Action Waiver must be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction and not by an arbitrator. If, for any reason, this Class and Collective Action Waiver is held to be unconscionable or unenforceable, then the entirety of this Dispute Resolution/Mandatory Binding Arbitration provision (Section 12) shall not apply, and the Dispute must be brought exclusively in a state or federal court in California. Accordingly, you and Sharp HealthCare consent to the exclusive personal jurisdiction and venue of such courts for such matters.

(a) As stated above, we require you to first contact us directly at info@sharp.com to seek a resolution. If we cannot resolve a Dispute within sixty (60) days, then, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Disputes shall be resolved solely by a single, neutral arbitrator selected in accordance with the then-current Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), in a reasonably convenient location agreed to by the parties in accordance with the AAA’s Consumer Due Process Protocol (including, but not limited to the AAA’s Consumer-Arbitration Rules, available at the ADR Consumer site), except that we may seek injunctive or other appropriate relief in any state or federal court. You can also obtain AAA procedures, rules, and fee information by visiting the ADR Consumer site.

(b) To begin an arbitration proceeding, you must submit the Dispute by utilizing the forms available at the ADR Consumer site, and simultaneously sending a copy of the completed form to the following address: 200 State Street, 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02109.

(c) Upon filing of the arbitration demand, we will pay all filing, administration, and arbitrator fees other than the initial $200 filing fee, and for claims of less than $1,000, Sharp HealthCare will reimburse you for the filing fee within thirty (30) days of receiving a written request from you. Each party will bear the fees and expense of its own attorneys, experts, witnesses, and preparation and presentation of evidence at the arbitration.

(d) WITH ARBITRATION (i) THERE IS NO JUDGE OR JURY, (ii) THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS AND ARBITRATION OUTCOME ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY RULES, AND (iii) JUDICIAL REVIEW OF THE ARBITRATION OUTCOME IS LIMITED. Any Dispute shall otherwise be governed by the internal laws of the State of California without regard to California choice of law principles, except that the provisions of this agreement concerning arbitration shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act. The arbitrability of Disputes shall be determined by the arbitrator. The arbitrator’s award shall be final and binding and may be entered as a judgment in any court of competent jurisdiction. You hereby consent to, and waive, all defenses of lack of personal jurisdiction and forum non conveniens with respect to venue and jurisdiction in the state and federal courts of California.

(e) Certain portions of this Section are deemed to be a “written agreement to arbitrate” pursuant to the Federal Arbitration Act. You and Sharp HealthCare agree that we intend that this Section 12 satisfies the “writing” requirement of the Federal Arbitration Act. This Section can only be amended by mutual written agreement.

(f) In the event the AAA is unavailable or unwilling to hear the Dispute, you and Sharp HealthCare shall agree to, or a court shall select, another arbitration provider.

(g) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IF YOU OR WE WANT TO ASSERT A DISPUTE AGAINST THE OTHER, THEN YOU OR WE MUST COMMENCE IT (BY DELIVERY OF WRITTEN NOTICE) WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE DISPUTE ARISES – OR IT WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.