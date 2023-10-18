Terms and conditions of use

Effective date: Nov. 1, 2023

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY. THESE TERMS AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING BY LIMITING SHARP HEALTHCAREE’S LIABILITY AND REQUIRING MANDATORY ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL, NON-CLASS BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES. SEE SECTIONS 10-12.

By accessing our Digital Tools (Digital Tools is defined as the Sharp Digital "Application” comprised of the Sharp App mobile app, Sharp.com, and Connect.Sharp.com is solely owned and maintained by Sharp HealthCare (“SHC”), you acknowledge and agree to all terms and conditions set forth below, and you consent to the collection, use, and sharing of your information as described in the applicable Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to these Terms, please do not use the Digital Tools.

Sharp HealthCare reserves the right at our discretion to modify these Terms. Your continued use of our Digital Tools after any such modifications shall constitute your agreement to be bound by any such changes.  

Sharp HealthCare SMS terms and conditions 

When you opt-in to receive text messages from Sharp HealthCare you are signing up to receive text messages related to: 

  • Short Code 80509: Sharp app account updates, appointments, one-time passcodes, billing, prescriptions, overall care management AND / OR 

  •  Short Code 85429: news, events and announcements regarding the organization  

You can opt-out of SMS messages by texting STOP to the number associated with the topic you would like to opt-out of. Your opt-out request will generate one final message confirming that you have been unsubscribed. You will no longer receive SMS messages from the short code you opted out from. If you want to join again, reply HELP or update your communication preferences on sharp.com or in the Sharp app. You can also get help directly by calling 1-800-82-SHARP or chatting with an agent on sharp.com.   

Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. 

Message and data rates may apply for any messages sent to you from us and to us from you. Message frequency may vary. 

View our privacy policy.  