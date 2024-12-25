Teeing up the future at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus
The Sharp Metropolitan Modernization project includes a new seven-story acute patient tower, and progress is well underway.
Beginning in 2022, Sharp is embarking on the largest set of transformational projects in our history — the modernization of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. Through a significant investment, Sharp Metro will be infused with both new and enhanced clinical facilities and services, incorporate advanced medical and information technology, and increase capacity and ease of access for our growing community.
Expansion and enhancement to the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center
Creation of the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health
An addition for women's health services at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
A new seven-story acute care patient tower (152 beds) that includes a pulmonary lab and conference rooms for clinical education
Creation of a heart and lung institute
Since opening in 1955, the Sharp Memorial – Sharp Metro campus has become the largest concentration of medical services in San Diego and home to numerous outstanding and nationally recognized clinical programs, serving more than 200,000 individuals and families each year. Through ENVISION Metro, we hope to continue this legacy of being the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.
The Laurie C. McGrath Foundation pledges the second-largest gift Sharp has ever received for a tower at the Metro campus.
