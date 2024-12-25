Sharp Metropolitan modernization

Beginning in 2022, Sharp is embarking on the largest set of transformational projects in our history — the modernization of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. Through a significant investment, Sharp Metro will be infused with both new and enhanced clinical facilities and services, incorporate advanced medical and information technology, and increase capacity and ease of access for our growing community.

Key projects include:

Expansion and enhancement to the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center

Creation of the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health

An addition for women's health services at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

A new seven-story acute care patient tower (152 beds) that includes a pulmonary lab and conference rooms for clinical education

Creation of a heart and lung institute

Hospital history

Since opening in 1955, the Sharp Memorial – Sharp Metro campus has become the largest concentration of medical services in San Diego and home to numerous outstanding and nationally recognized clinical programs, serving more than 200,000 individuals and families each year. Through ENVISION Metro, we hope to continue this legacy of being the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.