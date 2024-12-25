UX0607-sharp-metropolitan-modernization-FI-hero-3600x1200

Sharp Metropolitan modernization

Beginning in 2022, Sharp is embarking on the largest set of transformational projects in our history — the modernization of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. Through a significant investment, Sharp Metro will be infused with both new and enhanced clinical facilities and services, incorporate advanced medical and information technology, and increase capacity and ease of access for our growing community.

Key projects include: 

  • Expansion and enhancement to the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center 

  • Creation of the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health

  • An addition for women's health services at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns 

  • A new seven-story acute care patient tower (152 beds) that includes a pulmonary lab and conference rooms for clinical education

  • Creation of a heart and lung institute 

Hospital history

Since opening in 1955, the Sharp Memorial – Sharp Metro campus has become the largest concentration of medical services in San Diego and home to numerous outstanding and nationally recognized clinical programs, serving more than 200,000 individuals and families each year. Through ENVISION Metro, we hope to continue this legacy of being the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.

Initiative progress

See the impact our community is making.

$0

$100M

Donations to date: $34.26 million
Leading the way for our community

Hear from other donors who are making their mark on the future of San Diego’s health care.

Christopher Walker of Sharp HealthCare

Teeing up the future at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus

The Sharp Metropolitan Modernization project includes a new seven-story acute patient tower, and progress is well underway.

Laurie of the Laurie C. McGrath Foundation

Sharp’s future tower: Behind the McGrath family name

The Laurie C. McGrath Foundation pledges the second-largest gift Sharp has ever received for a tower at the Metro campus.

James Silberrad Brown and the James S. Brown Pavilion

$6 million gift supports extraordinary quality of care

The Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion has been renamed the James S. Brown Pavilion in honor of a generous donation from the James Silberrad Brown Foundation.

