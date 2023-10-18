Notice of privacy practices

We're committed to your privacy

At Sharp, protecting your privacy is imperative. We have strict policies and procedures in place to keep your personal health information private, and every Sharp employee is educated on how to ensure that information remains confidential.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law that protects the privacy of your health information. As your health care provider, we are required to inform you how your health information will be used and shared, and what rights you have to access this information.

The notice below describes your privacy rights as a patient and our commitment to protecting them. You may download this PDF in English or Spanish.