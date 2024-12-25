Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers

As one of the largest, most comprehensive medical groups in San Diego County, Sharp Rees-Stealy (SRS) has 19 locations around the county that offers services such as primary and specialty care, laboratory, physical therapy, radiology, pharmacy and urgent care.

Founded in 1923, Sharp Rees-Stealy has more than 580 physicians, 100 advanced practice providers, and 2,800 staff members who represent virtually every field of medicine and are dedicated to delivering the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience, which combines clinical excellence, advanced technology and patient-and-family-centered care.

Sharp Rees-Stealy is a recipient of numerous awards with full accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its disease management program. In addition, Sharp Rees-Stealy has received many national and industry awards for innovation, quality and leadership.

ENVISION and Sharp Rees-Stealy

Sharp Rees-Stealy is determined to sustain the level of excellence that has repeatedly earned the group local, state and national recognition — and fierce loyalty from our patients.

To assure Sharp Rees-Stealy has the resources necessary to draw the physicians and other health care professionals who will carry us into the future; Sharp HealthCare Foundation will raise $10 million during ENVISION for Sharp Rees-Stealy, supporting a wide-range of initiatives and activities.

Population Health and telehealth and telemedicine

Improved patient outcomes and care delivery across the continuum through continued expansion and refinement of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Population Health programs, with high levels of patient engagement in all offered programs.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) provides an opportunity to evaluate patient status from the comfort of their own homes. This field of healthcare has grown dramatically in recent years as the technology has evolved and telemedicine flourished with the COVID pandemic.

Continued refinement and expansion of telehealth and telemedicine technology in order to remotely monitor and manage patient conditions such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and sleep apnea.

Increase use of advanced technology to increase engagement and improve outcomes for our patient population.

Capital and technology

Sharp Rees-Stealy is investing $170 million in the next five years in new facilities and technology; notably in central San Diego and the South Bay where SRS’s membership continues to grow.

The Kearny Mesa Medical Clinic, which will also include advanced imaging technology such as digital mammography

A replacement medical clinic in Chula Vista

A new medical clinic in Otay Ranch

The Frost Street Pharmacy at the Sharp Metro campus

The Foundation will provide $4 million through ENVISION to support technology acquisition in SRS clinics in the next five years (and up to $8 million during the decade-long campaign).