SPIEC hero 2023

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

  • Foundation

    FOUNDATION

    Sharp HealthCare Foundation

  • Entity

    ENTITY

    Sharp HealthCare

  • Goal

    INITIATIVE GOAL

    $20,000,000

An extraordinary milestone of ENVISION has been achieved with the dedication and opening of the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center.

This community landmark puts people and patients first by promoting research, training, workforce development, innovation, education, and technology at Sharp HealthCare.

The SPIEC was launched with a landmark challenge grant of $5 million from The Conrad Prebys Foundation. Of the $20 million goal, $11 million has been raised, meeting the Prebys $5 million challenge. The balance of the $75 million cost of the SPIEC and new parking structure is being funded through operating income and borrowing.

The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center includes:

  • The Brown Simulation Center, which will improve clinical outcomes and caregiver and patient safety by enhancing knowledge, skills, clinical competence, teamwork and interprofessional collaboration.

  • The Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence is a comprehensive education center providing nurses with a permanent space for enhanced collaboration, best-practice sharing, and lifelong learning. The institute has four centers of excellence, each with a unique focus: professional growth; inquiry and innovation; education and technology; and community engagement.

  • The Cox Technology Immersion Lab for Sharp researchers, clinicians, technologists, and industry partners to explore advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, software development, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

  • Technology Demonstration Room for existing and potential vendors and partners to showcase tools and products that are available today and in the future for Sharp to evaluate for potential integration across the system and beyond.

Also included is a 375 auditorium and conference center, Board rooms, café and the Sharp Center for Philanthropy

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

Impact at a Glance

Extraordinary achievements have been made in the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center's first year. Thanks to your continuous support, this community landmark is transforming health care research, innovation and training.

SPIEC at a glance

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center Dedication

On April 14, 2023, Sharp leaders, donors and community members joined the SPIEC's ribbon cutting ceremony, including California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.


CAMPAIGN PROGRESS

See the impact our community is making.

$0

$20M

Donations to date: $12.3 million
WHY SUPPORT ENVISION

Leading the way for our community

Hear from other donors who are making their mark on the future of San Diego’s health care.

Carmen Spalding with manikin 1

The generous room inside Sharp's simulation center

With the help of professional actors and high-fidelity manikins, Carmen Spalding is giving back to the James S. Brown Simulation Center and its programs.

Read More
SPIEC ribbon cutting 2023

Introducing the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

San Diego celebrated a milestone with the dedication of the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

Read More
The Arnold family of San Diego.

Giving is part of this family’s faith — and lifestyle

Lisa and Ben Arnold believe in giving time, talent and treasure.

Read More

CONNECT WITH US

Get in touch.

If you have questions or would like to schedule a personalized meeting, please contact us.

Book a briefingLearn more

Stay in the know.

Sign up to receive ENVISION campaign updates, news and other important information.