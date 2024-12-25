An extraordinary milestone of ENVISION has been achieved with the dedication and opening of the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center.

This community landmark puts people and patients first by promoting research, training, workforce development, innovation, education, and technology at Sharp HealthCare.

The SPIEC was launched with a landmark challenge grant of $5 million from The Conrad Prebys Foundation. Of the $20 million goal, $11 million has been raised, meeting the Prebys $5 million challenge. The balance of the $75 million cost of the SPIEC and new parking structure is being funded through operating income and borrowing.

The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center includes:

The Brown Simulation Center , which will improve clinical outcomes and caregiver and patient safety by enhancing knowledge, skills, clinical competence, teamwork and interprofessional collaboration.

The Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence is a comprehensive education center providing nurses with a permanent space for enhanced collaboration, best-practice sharing, and lifelong learning. The institute has four centers of excellence, each with a unique focus: professional growth; inquiry and innovation; education and technology; and community engagement.

T he Cox Technology Immersion Lab for Sharp researchers, clinicians, technologists, and industry partners to explore advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, software development, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

Technology Demonstration Room for existing and potential vendors and partners to showcase tools and products that are available today and in the future for Sharp to evaluate for potential integration across the system and beyond.

Also included is a 375 auditorium and conference center, Board rooms, café and the Sharp Center for Philanthropy