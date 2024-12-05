Sharp Grossmont Hospital has been deeply rooted in East San Diego County's heart and history for over 65 years, providing a health care safety net for nearly 500,000 people.

Since receiving accreditation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center in February 2020, we now have the unique opportunity to transform the existing rehabilitation hospital into a state-of-the-art neuroscience hospital. Our vision is to create San Diego’s first single center of excellence for patients needing advanced neurosurgical, neurological and comprehensive-spine care.

The remodeled space will feature an inpatient progressive care unit, an inpatient rehabilitation unit and a new 16-bed neuro-intensive care unit (Neuro-ICU), as well as complete physical therapy and occupational therapy gymnasium areas.

Through ENVISION, The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare, Grossmont Hospital Foundation is committed to raising $15 million to create the $58.2 million facility.

With the help of philanthropic partners, including a generous $4 million matching grant from the Grossmont Healthcare District reached in 2023, we will work together to create the first hospital in San Diego dedicated to caring for patients who need advanced neurosurgical, neurological, comprehensive-spine care in a single center of excellence.

The first phase of the project will be complete fall 2024 with the entire project finishing early 2025.