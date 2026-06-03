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ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare

Join us as we pave the way for a healthier San Diego.

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Support the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare

As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.

Coronado Hospital Foundation

Dedicated to enhancing the health care needs of Coronado residents, visitors and the surrounding community.

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Grossmont Hospital Foundation

Supports the health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp HospiceCare.

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Sharp HealthCare Foundation

Supports Sharp HealthCare's mission to improve the health of the community through philanthropy.

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Care for Generations

By including Sharp HospiceCare in your estate plans, you help ensure compassionate hospice care throughout San Diego. Because of an anonymous donor, your confirmed legacy gift will unlock $5,000 today to support our permanent endowment.

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Envisioning excellence: 2025 Report on Giving

Every day at Sharp HealthCare, moments of care, comfort and connection make a meaningful impact across San Diego. Our 2025 Report on Giving shares these stories — from expanding access and advancing research to supporting caregivers when it matters most.

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Endowment Report FY 2021 - 2025

Endowments are gifts that look beyond today. Our FY 2021 – 2025 Endowment Report shares how donor generosity is creating lasting impact at Sharp HealthCare — empowering caregivers, supporting patients and shaping the future of care in our community.

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Stories of giving back

As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.

Mary Birch with her two children

The woman behind the Sharp Mary Birch name

The name “Mary Birch” is now synonymous with childbirth and women’s health care, a legacy that lives decades after her passing.

Mary Alice and Ron Brady donate to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience 1

From stitches to neuroscience: One family’s link to Sharp

A generous gift from the Brady Family Foundation helped open the doors of the Ron and Mary Alice Brady Neuroscience Clinic in July 2025.

Stanley Papel of San Diego with a mug for Sharp HealthCare

A lifetime of mugs turns into a legacy gift

Stanley Papel and his dad sold over 300 million mugs, starting when Disneyland opened. Now, Stanley is paying it forward with a donation to Sharp.

Otay Ranch Main Image

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch undergoes major transformation

The expansion includes a new two-story medical office building with an urgent care center, advanced imaging technology and expanded services.

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Becoming a Partner

Become a Partner and stand with us in supporting quality health care in our community. With a tax-deductible contribution of $1,000 or more each year, you’ll provide invaluable support to Sharp caregivers as they change and save lives, each and every day.

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How our donors are making an impact

Your donation to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare ensures that we can continue to provide for the health of our community.

contributed to advance health care in San Diego

donors supported Sharp Healthcare

Guardian Angel gifts made in honor of caregivers

donated by employees annually

Annual report on giving

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