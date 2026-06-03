Support the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare

Coronado Hospital Foundation
Dedicated to enhancing the health care needs of Coronado residents, visitors and the surrounding community.
Join us as we pave the way for a healthier San Diego.
As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.
Dedicated to enhancing the health care needs of Coronado residents, visitors and the surrounding community.
Supports the health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp HospiceCare.
Supports Sharp HealthCare's mission to improve the health of the community through philanthropy.
By including Sharp HospiceCare in your estate plans, you help ensure compassionate hospice care throughout San Diego. Because of an anonymous donor, your confirmed legacy gift will unlock $5,000 today to support our permanent endowment.
Every day at Sharp HealthCare, moments of care, comfort and connection make a meaningful impact across San Diego. Our 2025 Report on Giving shares these stories — from expanding access and advancing research to supporting caregivers when it matters most.
Endowments are gifts that look beyond today. Our FY 2021 – 2025 Endowment Report shares how donor generosity is creating lasting impact at Sharp HealthCare — empowering caregivers, supporting patients and shaping the future of care in our community.
As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.
The name “Mary Birch” is now synonymous with childbirth and women’s health care, a legacy that lives decades after her passing.
A generous gift from the Brady Family Foundation helped open the doors of the Ron and Mary Alice Brady Neuroscience Clinic in July 2025.
Stanley Papel and his dad sold over 300 million mugs, starting when Disneyland opened. Now, Stanley is paying it forward with a donation to Sharp.
The expansion includes a new two-story medical office building with an urgent care center, advanced imaging technology and expanded services.
Become a Partner and stand with us in supporting quality health care in our community. With a tax-deductible contribution of $1,000 or more each year, you’ll provide invaluable support to Sharp caregivers as they change and save lives, each and every day.
Your donation to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare ensures that we can continue to provide for the health of our community.
contributed to advance health care in San Diego
donors supported Sharp Healthcare
Guardian Angel gifts made in honor of caregivers
donated by employees annually