Campaign milestones

Donations to date: $149.3 million
Generous gifts are being made to all initiatives as the campaign expands into the community.
April 2023 to November 2023
September 2022 to June 2022
"We are on this journey together, and we want to keep transforming the health care experience for our patients. That is why Grossmont Healthcare District has provided a matching grant of $4 million to support the development of this incredible new Neurosciences Center."
Virginia Hall
Board President
Grossmont Healthcare District
June 2022 to March 2022
"Nearly, 20 years ago, the Cushman family made the largest single gift to the James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion) at that time. We believed in the project and the mission of Sharp and continue that commitment to this day. Today, we are continuing our family’s legacy to name the Emergency and Trauma Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital with our family’s largest single gift. I implore you to consider a gift that is transformational for you. We all can do something great for the health of our community that some may never know."
Stephen Cushman
Chairman of the Sharp Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
March 2022 to September 2021
"The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center will ensure the commitment of Sharp HealthCare to provide San Diegans with care of the highest quality through the continuous education of Sharp physicians, nurses, staff and leadership, and will also offer community engagement facilities. The intent of this challenge grant is to inspire others to support Sharp and share our commitment to the best possible health care in our region."
Tony Cortes
Board Chair
The Conrad Prebys Foundation
