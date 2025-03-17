Ways to give

Become a recurring donor
Your generosity ensures we continue to be an asset for the community and a nationally recognized leader in health care.
Your generosity ensures we continue to be an asset for the community and a nationally recognized leader in health care.
Companies can help Sharp with a single, annual sponsorship commitment.
If you have a car, motorcycle, RV or boat you are no longer using, consider donating it to our vehicle donation program.
Thousands of employees support Sharp through charitable gifts, and together, donate more than $1 million a year.
As a member of this exclusive program, you will receive special benefits and personal attention by our Foundation staff at hospitals within Sharp.
Enhance the mission of Sharp HealthCare with an annual gift of $1,000 or more.
Recognize the physician, nurse or caregiver who made a difference through our Guardian Angel program.
Include Sharp in your estate planning to take advantage of tax and financial benefits while supporting patient care.