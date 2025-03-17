Ways to give

A woman's hands type on a laptop computer
Become a recurring donor

Your generosity ensures we continue to be an asset for the community and a nationally recognized leader in health care.

San Diego bay and the downtown skyline at sunset
Corporate sponsor opportunities

Companies can help Sharp with a single, annual sponsorship commitment.

Man with children sit atop a car to watch the sunset at the beach
Donate your boat or car

If you have a car, motorcycle, RV or boat you are no longer using, consider donating it to our vehicle donation program.

Cynthia Stuart, RN, manager of restorative care at the Birch Patrick Convalescent Center, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's skilled nursing facility.
Employee giving

Thousands of employees support Sharp through charitable gifts, and together, donate more than $1 million a year.

An older man in a blue button-down shirt and woman in a green sweater sit together smiling
Friends of the Foundation

As a member of this exclusive program, you will receive special benefits and personal attention by our Foundation staff at hospitals within Sharp.

An older man and a woman in a pink shirt hug and smile outdoors at a park
Giving societies of Sharp HealthCare

Enhance the mission of Sharp HealthCare with an annual gift of $1,000 or more.

Dr. Camille Santos, family medicine physician, with an older female patient wearing a blue shirt.
Honor a caregiver

Recognize the physician, nurse or caregiver who made a difference through our Guardian Angel program.

Helga Leonhardt, Sharp HealthCare Foundation donor, wears a hard hat and safety vest while touring new hospital construction at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Leave a legacy

Include Sharp in your estate planning to take advantage of tax and financial benefits while supporting patient care.

A blooming flower with pink petals and yellow center
Memorial and tribute gift

A memorial or tribute gift is a special way to honor someone in your life, celebrate a birth or remember a loved one who is no longer with you.