At Sharp HospiceCare, hospice is more than end-of-life support. It's about comfort, compassion and giving every patient the best possible quality of life.

That’s why we offer unique, home-like residences devoted solely to patients and their families — a warm environment, paired with skill and compassionate care, when it counts the most.

Our next hospice home — Moore MountainView

Thanks to a generous gift from Lori Moore, RN and the Cushman Foundation, our next hospice home has a new name – Moore MountainView Hospice Home.

The Cushman family has been at the center of both volunteer leadership and philanthropy since the start of Sharp HealthCare. Five generations of the Cushman Family have given to Sharp HealthCare, creating an incredible legacy that has touched countless lives. And now that legacy continues with Sharp HospiceCare. Moore MountainView Home will provide six bedrooms, as well as multiple family rooms, a kitchen, a dinette, and a nurses’ station. A garden area with picturesque landscaping will accommodate both family gatherings and quiet contemplation.

Residents and their families will be able to design their final days together, free from the concern of physical and medical caregiving. Family members will be invited to stay the night and pets can visit. Favorite foods and beverages will be kept on hand for added familiarity, comfort, and enjoyment. And when we think about a home built for tomorrow, energy efficiency is imperative. Moore MountainView Home will be ‘net-zero’ and will produce as much renewable energy as it consumes.

Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway will be a place where the sanctity of life is treasured and dignity is preserved, with staff dedicated to making the final phase of a person's life, alongside their loved ones, as comfortable and peaceful as possible. We invite you to join us in this important work and help members of our community live the last chapter of their lives with peace, acceptance, and dignity in a home away from home.

Donate to honor the memory of your loved ones

The Memory Tree at Moore MountainView is an elegant wall sculpture in the home’s backyard retreat, serving as a lasting recognition of Sharp HospiceCare donors and friends. The Memory Tree “grows” with the generosity and commitment of the community.

Support Moore MountainView by honoring your loved one’s memory with an engraved leaf or stone plaque, which is added to the Memory Tree:

Leaf

Starts at $1,000

Two engraved lines, up to 19 characters per line (including spaces)

Stone plaque

Starts at $10,000

Number of engraved characters varies with plaque size (small, medium or large)

To make your donation, visit sharp.com/engravednamings. For naming recognition opportunities with these and other gifts, call Grossmont Hospital Foundation at 619-740-4200 or email grossmonthospitalfdn@sharp.com.