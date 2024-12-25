Sharp HealthCare has an extraordinary history of clinical achievements and advances, which continues today through our numerous institutes and specialty centers. The ENVISION Campaign will provide $10 million ongoing support of these important programs as we lead the way for the future of health care in San Diego.

Arts for Healing

Sharp’s Arts for Healing program promotes comfort and wellness through arts-based experiences, led by board-certified art and music therapists along with a team of trained volunteers.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center

Two unique funds – the Survivors Rehabilitation Fund, which supports patients and families dealing with traumatic brain injury (TBI); and the HeadNorth Fund, which supports patients and families dealing with Spinal Cord Injury, are cornerstones of Sharp’s rehabilitation program and make a difference in the lives of those dealing with debilitating injuries.

The Center for Hypermobility at Sharp Memorial Hospital

Sharp is a leading destination for hip and knee total joint replacement surgeries, performing over 800 each year; and with Sharp Memorial’s multidisciplinary team approach lead by Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, patients return home and recover as quickly as possible. As part of the ENVISION campaign at Sharp Memorial Hospital, and under the direction of Richard Santore, MD, we have the unique opportunity to establish the nation’s premiere, most comprehensive Hypermobility Center for patient care, education and research. This will become an important resource for patients not only within Sharp HealthCare, but also throughout San Diego and beyond.

The Heart and Lung Institute at Sharp Memorial Hospital

For more than six decades, Sharp Memorial Hospital has earned a global reputation for innovation and success in treating advanced heart failure; along with outstanding vascular and pulmonary care. We are San Diego’s longtime leader in left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and heart transplants.

Our vision is to develop a world-class Heart and Lung Institute to deliver the highest caliber of patient care based upon clinical expertise and emerging scientific breakthroughs.

Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Center for Neuro-Oncology

The Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial Hospital is a regional leader in cancer prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship, with an extensive focus on neuro-oncology. It provides easy access to excellent medical care, state-of-the-art cancer-fighting technologies and the latest in investigational therapies.

Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence

In recognition of the critical role nurses play in patient-centered care, the Terrence & Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence (formerly Center of Nursing Excellence) was established to strengthen Sharp’s performance through mutual goals, objectives and best practices, and to advance the nursing profession through opportunities for lifelong learning, ultimately translating to ever-greater care for patients.

With the $3 million naming gift from the Caster Family Trust, the Terrence & Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence generates new professional nurses and advances practice and education for the nearly 7,000 nurses at Sharp. This new institute model has four centers of excellence, each with a unique focus:

Wiesler Center for Professional Growth Center for Inquiry and Innovation Center for Simulation, Technology, and Innovative Learning Center for Community Engagement

The Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence is advancing the nursing profession through opportunities for lifelong learning, ultimately translating to extraordinary care for our patients.

Neonatal Research Institute and Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic

Sharp Mary Birch Neonatal Research Institute (NRI) was launched in 2013 to offer families the latest neonatal treatments based in research breakthroughs. Under the leadership of medical director Anup Katheria, MD, the NRI was established to identify and disseminate the latest evidence-based best practices for newborn care. The Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic (funded in-part through a gift of $5 million from the Alexander and Eva Nemeth Foundation) was established to provide education and comprehensive follow-up care to newborns at risk for disabilities during the first three years of life. The Clinic helps to validate the long-term results of the NICU's innovative research studies and give our tiniest patients the best possible chance to grow into thriving, healthy, school-ready learners.