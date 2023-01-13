About our foundations

Making a difference through our three foundations

The Foundations of Sharp support the programs and services of our regional medical centers and specialty hospitals, allowing us to provide the highest quality of care for our patients. Nearly 100 individuals serve on the Boards of Directors of the three Foundations.

For more than six decades, a vision of uncompromising medical excellence for San Diego has inspired countless donors to support Sharp HealthCare through our Foundations.

In the last five years, the Foundations generated $140 million in revenues and distributed $102 million in cash to the system. The Foundations fund numerous projects and initiatives a year – facilities, technology, programs, clinical research and scholarships.

For the last eight years, Sharp has achieved “High Performer” status among respondents for the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Report on Giving.