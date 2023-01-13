About our foundations

Making a difference through our three foundations

The Foundations of Sharp support the programs and services of our regional medical centers and specialty hospitals, allowing us to provide the highest quality of care for our patients. Nearly 100 individuals serve on the Boards of Directors of the three Foundations.

For more than six decades, a vision of uncompromising medical excellence for San Diego has inspired countless donors to support Sharp HealthCare through our Foundations.

In the last five years, the Foundations generated $140 million in revenues and distributed $102 million in cash to the system. The Foundations fund numerous projects and initiatives a year – facilities, technology, programs, clinical research and scholarships.

For the last eight years, Sharp has achieved “High Performer” status among respondents for the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Report on Giving.

Report on Giving 2023

This past year saw numerous milestones in ENVISION, including the dedication of the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center and crossing the midpoint of our $250 million goal. Learn about the impact of your philanthropy in our report.

We are all in this together

The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare raised and donated $6 million in funding to support our nation and community’s most serious health crisis. View our special report, which pays tribute to everyone in the fight against COVID-19.

nurses provided with advanced training and clinical education
in-kind donations provided to our health care heroes
hours of donated "vacation days" provided by Sharp employees to help co-workers
doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered
