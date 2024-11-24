News stories

Minnie Price at Sharp Memorial Hospital

The legacy of a beloved volunteer

Minnie Price dedicated 58 years of her life volunteering at Sharp Memorial Hospital’s gift shop, and her legacy will always be remembered.
Read more
Christopher Walker of Sharp HealthCare

Teeing up the future at Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus

The Sharp Metropolitan Modernization project includes a new seven-story acute patient tower, and progress is well underway.
Read more
Sharp Grossmont Medical Plaza external

Thousands of donors fund Grossmont Medical Plaza renovation

The oncology, ENT and audiology departments moved into the renovated area at Grossmont Medical Plaza thanks to nearly 2,000 donors.
Read more
Jeanne Flemming of Sharp HealthCare

Envisioning a bright future thanks to employee generosity

Jeanne Fleming, an emergency department nurse at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, is one of many employees who gives back to Sharp.
Read more
Carmen Spalding with manikin 1

The generous room inside Sharp's simulation center

With the help of professional actors and high-fidelity manikins, Carmen Spalding is giving back to the James S. Brown Simulation Center and its programs.
Read more
SPIEC ribbon cutting 2023

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

Sharp HealthCare opens state-of-the-art hub for all Sharp innovation
Read more
Bonnie Adams story with beam

Bonnie Adams’s legacy gift honors husband and their love

Bonnie Adams and her late husband, Steve, both have giving heart that when it came to giving back to the community, Sharp was on the top of their list.
Read more
Artist rendering of exterior of Sharp Memorial Hospital

Generosity for Generations

Inspired by the incredible work of the people of Sharp HealthCare, Carole Sachs’ generosity is helping to envision the future of health care in San Diego.
Read more
The Arnold family of San Diego.

Giving is part of this family’s faith — and lifestyle

Lisa and Ben Arnold believe in giving time, talent and treasure.
Read more
Ten people in hard hats with shovels during event groundbreaking.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosciences Center breaks ground

The Neurosciences Center will be San Diego’s first center of excellence for patients needing advanced neurosurgical, neurological and comprehensive spine care.
Read more
Kevin Cook of San Diego with Sharp HealthCare leaders

The gift of a lifetime — times two

Kevin H. Cook gives back to Sharp Memorial Hospital — again.
Read more
Thirteen people at ribbon cutting event standing behind yellow ribbon

Sharp Coronado Hospital opens Sherrie and Ron Auen ICU

Coronado Hospital Foundation donors and hospital leadership celebrate the milestone opening of the Sherrie and Ron Auen Intensive Care Unit.
Read more
092 Sharp Metro GB2022

Sharp Memorial Hospital expands Emergency and Trauma Center

ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare, launches at Sharp Memorial Hospital’s Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center expansion groundbreaking ceremony.
Read more
Nine people in hardhats with yellow shovels for groundbreaking

An open letter to the San Diego community

The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare announced a $250 million fundraising campaign.
Read more
Victor Monrreal, Erica Price and Joyce Wei of Sharp HealthCare

Grant supports Sharp Mesa Vista’s mental health services

Sharp HealthCare is grateful for the Copley Foundation's continued partnership and philanthropy.
Read more
story 1 image

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center takes shape

Sharp leadership along with The Conrad Prebys Foundation broke ground for what will be the most cutting-edge teaching facility for San Diego.
Read more
Laurie Line on left and Rachel line on right

Honoring a mother's love for giving back to others

Laurie Line dedicated her life to helping others in their time of need.
Read more
Anna Haudsenchild Meier

‘A hospital designed for me’

Anna Meier gives back to help others with mental illness thrive.
Read more
ENVISION

Read more stories

Hear from other donors who are making their mark on the future of San Diego's health care.

Mayerlis Guerrero from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers on left and Zuhra Sahak from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on right

Del Corazon Fund gives career opportunities for team members

Del Corazon Fund at the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute, established by long-time donors Willy and Alchera Ayyad in April, awards its first scholarships.

Read More
The Arnold family of San Diego.

Giving is part of this family’s faith — and lifestyle

Lisa and Ben Arnold believe in giving time, talent and treasure.

Read More
Ten people in hard hats with shovels during event groundbreaking.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosciences Center breaks ground

The Neurosciences Center will be San Diego’s first center of excellence for patients needing advanced neurosurgical, neurological and comprehensive spine care.

Read More

CONNECT WITH US

Get in touch.

If you have questions or would like to schedule a personalized meeting, please contact us.

Book a briefingLearn more

Stay in the know.

Sign up to receive ENVISION campaign updates, news and other important information.