Shiley Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is the largest private psychiatric treatment hospital in San Diego County, and a recognized leader in exceptional care for those suffering from behavioral and mental health challenges. In addition to a full range of inpatient and outpatient programs, Sharp Mesa Vista offers access to clinical trials, which are vital to developing new and more effective treatments for mental health conditions.

To further the Sharp Mesa Vista mission of providing the very best mental health care to our San Diego community, the ENVISION Campaign successfully raised more than $10 million with support from hospital system’s employees and many generous community members, including The Shiley Foundation, David C. Copley Foundation and Price Philanthropies. These philanthropic contributions are vital to the provision of world-class mental health care to our patients and their families.

With this support, Sharp Mesa Vista has continued to meet the needs of the community, including the newly modernized Shiley Intensive Care Unit, where our most critical patients with co-occurring physical and mental illnesses are treated and stabilized to promote their path to healing and wellness. The ICU annually cares for nearly 1,000 patients.

This project has provided much-needed spaces for patient therapy, patient-staff consult, patient stay and an enhanced and centralized nurses' station for interdisciplinary collaboration. It also included the creation of a mural by a former Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital patient thanks to the generosity of Anna Haudenschild Meier, also a former Sharp Mesa Vista patient who donated to fund the mural.

“From my heart to yours — it’s possible.”

— Sharp Mesa Vista patient