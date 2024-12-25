Shiley Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Former patient creates mural to offer hope (video)
Catalina Bellizzi-Itiola, a former Sharp Mesa Vista patient, created a mural at the newly renovated intensive care unit to offer support to those being treated.
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is the largest private psychiatric treatment hospital in San Diego County, and a recognized leader in exceptional care for those suffering from behavioral and mental health challenges. In addition to a full range of inpatient and outpatient programs, Sharp Mesa Vista offers access to clinical trials, which are vital to developing new and more effective treatments for mental health conditions.
To further the Sharp Mesa Vista mission of providing the very best mental health care to our San Diego community, the ENVISION Campaign successfully raised more than $10 million with support from hospital system’s employees and many generous community members, including The Shiley Foundation, David C. Copley Foundation and Price Philanthropies. These philanthropic contributions are vital to the provision of world-class mental health care to our patients and their families.
With this support, Sharp Mesa Vista has continued to meet the needs of the community, including the newly modernized Shiley Intensive Care Unit, where our most critical patients with co-occurring physical and mental illnesses are treated and stabilized to promote their path to healing and wellness. The ICU annually cares for nearly 1,000 patients.
This project has provided much-needed spaces for patient therapy, patient-staff consult, patient stay and an enhanced and centralized nurses' station for interdisciplinary collaboration. It also included the creation of a mural by a former Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital patient thanks to the generosity of Anna Haudenschild Meier, also a former Sharp Mesa Vista patient who donated to fund the mural.
“From my heart to yours — it’s possible.”
— Sharp Mesa Vista patient
As the largest and most comprehensive behavioral health hospital in San Diego County, Sharp Mesa Visa is a recognized leader in exceptional care for those suffering from behavioral and mental health issues. Watch inspiring stories from our community.
Hear from other donors who are making their mark on the future of San Diego’s health care.
Catalina Bellizzi-Itiola, a former Sharp Mesa Vista patient, created a mural at the newly renovated intensive care unit to offer support to those being treated.
Philanthropist Darlene Shiley gives $1 million to modernize Sharp Mesa Vista’s ICU.
If you have questions or would like to schedule a personalized meeting, please contact us.
Sign up to receive ENVISION campaign updates, news and other important information.