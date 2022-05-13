Grant supports Sharp Mesa Vista’s mental health services

Sharp HealthCare is grateful for its longstanding relationships with San Diego community partners. One such organization is the David C. Copley Foundation.

“We have partnered with the Copley Foundation for more than two decades,” says Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and chief executive officer of The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. This partnership represents the mutual respect and support between us, and we are extremely grateful for this continuing generosity.”

One of the Copley Foundation's many contributions to Sharp HealthCare includes a $1 million gift in 2017 for advanced heart care research and treatment. This gift helped support the program that cared for David C. Copley when he was a patient of Dr. Brian Jaski at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

A timely gift for those in crisis

Most recently, the Copley Foundation gifted a $500,000 matching grant to support the modernization of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. The unit, built in 1963, annually cares for nearly 1,000 patients who face significant mental health conditions.

“We believe that this modernization project will improve numerous people’s lives in our community,” says Kimberly Koch, chief operating officer of the David C. Copley Foundation. “Without the critical services provided at Sharp Mesa Vista, a very vulnerable population will suffer from not receiving the immediate care they desperately need.”

The Copley pledge will help fund the hospital’s $10.4 million renovation, which includes a complete interior remodel of the unit, with new plumbing and mechanical and electrical equipment to better accommodate the program’s needs. Enhancements also include bigger patient rooms, a large group therapy room, and an updated day room that will bring in more natural lighting.

“Over the years, the generous philanthropy from the Copley Foundation has helped Sharp HealthCare continue our mission to improve the community’s health,” says Littlejohn. “This recent $500,000 matching grant for Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is a testament to the visionary philanthropic leadership of the Copley family.”

Renderings show a complete interior remodel of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, which will include an updated day room that will bring in more natural lighting.

Sharp employees provide more than care

Construction for the ICU has been ongoing, and excitement continues to build among the hospital’s employees. Many of them have donated to the renovation project through their payroll deductions.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see our staff, clinicians and colleagues who give their time and expertise every day to our patients also donate to a cause that means so much to them,” says Kem Graham, senior development officer at Sharp HealthCare Foundation.

The renovations emphasize Sharp HealthCare’s commitment to caring for patients with severe mental health conditions, especially during the ongoing pandemic, which has highlighted the need for behavioral services in our community.

“Mental health issues are at crisis levels and the pandemic only exacerbated the problem,” says Koch. “The Copley Foundation believes that Sharp Mesa Vista’s ICU project is important now — more than ever before — and this serves as the key reason for our support.”

According to Graham, the expansion of the ICU will allow Sharp to provide care to more patients in need. “Our community partnerships remain very important in the mental health field, and we are certain that with the modernization of the facility, we will be able to continue to support San Diego County mental health needs in an expanded capacity,” she says.

Learn how you can support the Sharp Mesa Vista ICU Modernization Project. Contact Kem Graham, senior development officer at Sharp HealthCare Foundation, at kem.graham@sharp.com, with questions.

For the news media: To talk with Kem Graham about this story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.