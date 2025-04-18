1 of 6 : Official ribbon cutting for the new neuroscience hospital by Sharp HealthCare leaders and local elected officials. 2 of 6 : Attendees got to check out the latest neuro-ophthalmology technology for vision conditions related to the brain. 3 of 6 : Dr. Vamsidhar Chavakula, board-certified neurological surgeon, answers questions about the brain. 4 of 6 : Upward of 1000 people attended the community open house for the Sharp Grossmont Hospital of Neuroscience. 5 of 6 : Dr. Yu Dennis Cheng, board-certified neurologist, greeted attendees and offered insights about the new hospital. 6 of 6 : A range of exhibitors provided information, highlighted and demonstrated their services.

Individuals residing in San Diego County who need treatment for advanced neurological, neurosurgical, or other related brain and spine care will no longer have to travel far to receive world-class treatment. They can now access care close to home.

“The opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience delivers much-needed specialized brain and spine care to our region,” says Scott Evans, chief strategy officer and market CEO for Sharp HealthCare. “Previously, some patients seeking advanced brain and spine care had to travel outside of the area for the services and procedures they needed. Now, this state-of-the-art hospital ensures access to care in their own community and for future generations.”

The specialty hospital’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 27, followed by a community open house on March 29. The open house attracted nearly 1,000 visitors who had the opportunity to tour the new facility, explore the latest neurological diagnostic equipment and technology, and speak with several physicians who were on hand to answer questions.

The hospital will officially open its doors to patients in mid-May.

Multiple specialties in one place

Conditions like blood clots in the brain; cancers of the head, neck and spine; or complex spine deformities often require integrated care across many disciplines. Patients frequently travel to different locations for treatment, resulting in fragmented care. The new neuroscience hospital brings multiple medical disciplines under one roof for convenience and coordinated care.

The newest of Sharp HealthCare’s four specialty hospitals offers expertise in specialized areas often difficult to find, including medical neuro-oncology, neuro-ophthalmology, brain tumor surgery and endovascular neurosurgery. Additionally, the second floor of the new hospital features an outpatient clinic to ensure care from multiple neuro specialists.

Sharp Grossmont is just one of five programs in California certified by The Joint Commission (TJC) in spine surgery. The TJC certifies health care programs in the U.S. and internationally and is considered the gold standard for high-quality care and patient safety.

One unique treatment, offered only at Sharp Grossmont, is MR-guided focused ultrasound for movement disorders. This non-invasive procedure uses ultrasound waves, guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to treat patients with tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. Besides reducing symptoms, the treatment provides life-changing relief, enabling patients to regain controlled movement and get back to everyday activities they enjoy.

In addition, Sharp Grossmont will build on its existing renowned stroke care for patients. The hospital, which sees the most stroke patients in San Diego County, also earned certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by TJC. The accreditation is the highest designation awarded in partnership with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

By the numbers

Located adjacent to Sharp Grossmont, the hospital spans about 56,000 square feet and was built at a cost of approximately $58 million. Significant funding came from the Grossmont Hospital Foundation, the Grossmont HealthCare District and other generous donors.

“We’re fortunate to have a dedicated group of individuals who made this dream a reality,” says Kate Wayne, vice president of philanthropy for Sharp Regional Hospitals. “Nearly 2,000 donors generously gave, including our community members, the Grossmont Healthcare District, foundations, corporations, employees, physicians and volunteers. So many have given with incredible generosity to ensure that this resource is here to care for each and every patient in our community, and we’re beyond grateful.”

The facility includes:

A 16-bed neuro progressive care unit (PCU): This unit provides specialized care for patients with conditions such as stroke, brain and spine tumors, epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

A 16-bed neuro intensive care unit (ICU): This unit provides a higher level of care for individuals requiring critical treatment for neurological conditions.

An 18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit: Patients here recover from complex procedures, such as brain and spine surgery, as well as strokes.

In addition, there is a physical and occupational therapy gymnasium staffed with experts and therapists who specialize in rehabilitation to help patients on their road to recovery.

