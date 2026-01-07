Board
The Sharp HealthCare Foundation Board of Directors guides the mission of the Foundation by establishing policies and determining fundraising priorities that align with the goals of Sharp’s regional medical centers and specialty hospitals and their leadership. The Board of Directors’ guidance and expertise ensure that the Foundation effectively fulfills its mission of enhancing the current and future health care needs of San Diegans.
David Amaya
Lyndsey Arendsee
Lisa Arnold
Dr. Joe Bellezzo
Sara Bennett
Brad Benter
Dave Benter
Dr. Daniel Chang
Dr. Emily Cole
H. Michael Collins
Lynn Congemi, Treasurer
Tony Costa
Dr. Richard D. Coutts
Matthew Danilowicz
Robert deRose
Debra Discar-Espe
Elizabeth Gildred, Chair
Philip L. Gildred, Jr.
Holly Heaton
Corinne Hollings
Chris Howard*, President and CEO of Sharp HealthCare
Dr. John Jahan
Dr. Moneer Jaibaji
Mike Labelle, Secretary
Dr. Tom Lawrie
Bill Littlejohn*, CEO of Sharp HealthCare Foundation
Aaron Malardino
Betsy McClendon
Dr. Mona Mofid
Aasif Parekh
Dr. Robert Patel
Dr. Charles Redfern
Dr. Jim Reopelle
Dr. Kenneth J. Roth
Dr. Shahed Samadi
Dr. Richard Santore
Dr. Matt Schutzel
Joanne Sellner
Dr. Zack Shinar
Reggie Smith
Joeseph J. Strazzeri
Sherri Summers
Christine Trimble
Joel Tubao
Maggie Watkins
Ray Willenberg
Dr. Diane Wintz