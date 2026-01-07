Board

The Sharp HealthCare Foundation Board of Directors guides the mission of the Foundation by establishing policies and determining fundraising priorities that align with the goals of Sharp’s regional medical centers and specialty hospitals and their leadership. The Board of Directors’ guidance and expertise ensure that the Foundation effectively fulfills its mission of enhancing the current and future health care needs of San Diegans.

  • David Amaya

  • Lyndsey Arendsee

  • Lisa Arnold

  • Dr. Joe Bellezzo

  • Sara Bennett

  • Brad Benter

  • Dave Benter

  • Dr. Daniel Chang

  • Dr. Emily Cole

  • H. Michael Collins

  • Lynn Congemi, Treasurer

  • Tony Costa

  • Dr. Richard D. Coutts

  • Matthew Danilowicz

  • Robert deRose

  • Debra Discar-Espe

  • Elizabeth Gildred, Chair

  • Philip L. Gildred, Jr.

  • Holly Heaton

  • Corinne Hollings

  • Chris Howard*, President and CEO of Sharp HealthCare

  • Dr. John Jahan

  • Dr. Moneer Jaibaji

  • Mike Labelle, Secretary

  • Dr. Tom Lawrie

  • Bill Littlejohn*, CEO of Sharp HealthCare Foundation

  • Aaron Malardino

  • Betsy McClendon

  • Dr. Mona Mofid

  • Aasif Parekh

  • Dr. Robert Patel

  • Dr. Charles Redfern

  • Dr. Jim Reopelle

  • Dr. Kenneth J. Roth

  • Dr. Shahed Samadi

  • Dr. Richard Santore

  • Dr. Matt Schutzel

  • Joanne Sellner

  • Dr. Zack Shinar

  • Reggie Smith

  • Joeseph J. Strazzeri

  • Sherri Summers

  • Christine Trimble

  • Joel Tubao

  • Maggie Watkins

  • Ray Willenberg

  • Dr. Diane Wintz

