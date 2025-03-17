Support a specific Sharp location

When you give to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare, you are transforming the health care experience for the San Diego community. As a donor, you have the opportunity to say where you want your support to go.

Giving to a specific Sharp hospital or medical group that is close to your heart helps support that location’s most important initiatives, including critical medical programs and services, clinical research and health education.

Select the location you are interested in supporting to learn more about its giving opportunities and how you can help.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Your support helps critical medical needs as well as other clinical and innovative resources, and where the need is greatest.

Sharp Coronado Hospital card image
Sharp Coronado Hospital

Your support helps the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care and where the need is greatest.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Your support enhances the current and future health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities.

MountainView Hospital
Sharp HospiceCare

Sharp HospiceCare's unique living environments offer an alternative to nursing home placement or hospitalization. Your support helps where the need is greatest.

Donate to Sharp Mary Birch
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

Your support helps the Neonatal Research Institute and where the need is greatest.

Sharp McDonald Center
Sharp McDonald Center

Sharp McDonald Center offers the most comprehensive hospital-based substance abuse disorder program in San Diego. Your support helps where the need is greatest.

Exterior of Sharp Memorial Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital

Your support helps advance the Cancer Institute, capital and technology, heart care and orthopedic care, rehabilitation and where the need is greatest.

Exterior of Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital provides compassionate, highly specialized mental health services to the community. Your support goes to where the need is greatest.

SRS location image
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers

Sharp Rees-Stealy represents virtually every field of medicine and cares for thousands of San Diegans each year. Your support helps where the need is greatest.