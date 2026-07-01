Donate
Sharp HealthCare Foundation
Make a gift to join our passionate community dedicated to uncompromising medical excellence.
Become a Partner and stand with us in supporting quality health care in our community. With a tax-deductible contribution of $1,000 or more each year, you’ll provide invaluable support to Sharp caregivers as they change and save lives, each and every day.
Together, we can make a profound difference in the health and well-being of San Diegans, now and for generations to come.
"For over 20 years, we've been inspired to donate because patients are Sharp’s focus. We believe our donations make a difference in the work of employees and health care providers, but mostly in the lives of patients."
- Elizabeth Ashworth and Steven Losa