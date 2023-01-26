Dr-Camille-Santos-and-Patricia-Graham-Right-Aligned

Partners

Make a recurring gift to join our passionate community dedicated to uncompromising medical excellence.

Partners Foundations of Sharp HealthCare Logo

Make a difference in health care in San Diego

Become a Partner and stand with us in supporting quality health care in our community. With a tax-deductible contribution of $1,000 or more each year, you’ll provide invaluable support to Sharp caregivers as they change and save lives, each and every day.

Together, we can make a profound difference in the health and well-being of San Diegans, now and for generations to come.

Coronado Hospital Foundation

Become a member

Grossmont Hospital Foundation

Become a member

Sharp HealthCare Foundation

Become a member
PIH-Elizabeth-Ashworth-and-Steven-Losa; 926 KB; 1360 x 906.

Your investment changes lives

"For over 20 years, we've been inspired to donate because patients are Sharp’s focus. We believe our donations make a difference in the work of employees and health care providers, but mostly in the lives of patients."

- Elizabeth Ashworth and Steven Losa