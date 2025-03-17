Donate your car or boat

How to donate your vehicle

By donating your car, boat, motorcycle, truck or RV to Coronado Hospital Foundation, Grossmont Hospital Foundation or Sharp HealthCare Foundation, you will advance health care technology, facilities and programs for those we serve. Donate your vehicle today.

How to donate your boat

Donating your vehicle is easy and you could also benefit — donors may be eligible for an income tax deduction based on the sale price of the vehicle after it is donated. Vehicles can be donated from anywhere within the United States with the proceeds supporting Sharp HealthCare Foundation. To learn more, call 855-520-GIVE (855-520-4483) or read the FAQs about car donation.