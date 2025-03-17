Giving programs

Amy Andrews, a music therapist with Sharp HealthCare's Arts for Healing program, with her guitar.
Arts for Healing

Sharp's Arts for Healing program promotes comfort and wellness through arts-based experiences.

Patient in light blue shirt on left and doctor in white lab coat on right
Cancer care

Your contribution supports advanced, personalized cancer treatment options at the Cancer Centers of Sharp.

Hands holding red heart shape
Cardiac and vascular care

Make a gift in support of Sharp's heart and vascular care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Closeup of two women's hands that are sitting across from each other
Chemical dependency and substance abuse treatment

Your gift supports all-inclusive substance abuse treatment in a homelike setting at Sharp McDonald Center.

Artist rending of exterior of Sharp Coronado Hospital
Emergency care

Our expansion of emergency care services and a renovation of intensive and acute care delivery.

Exterior of Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Mental health care

Support the most comprehensive mental health hospital in San Diego — Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Donate to Sharp Mary Birch
Neonatal research and care

Make a difference in the lives of our tiniest and most vulnerable patients by donating to the Neonatal Research Institute and Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic.

Woman in white floral shirt and blue cardigan with ID badge smiling at camera
Nursing education and development

Your gift provides nursing education scholarships and career development through the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence.

Vertebrae physiotherapist holding artificial spine
Orthopedic care

Your support enables Sharp to continue providing state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of all types of arthritic, orthopedic and spinal bone conditions.

Holding hands - grey sweaters
Sharp HospiceCare

Your support helps Homes for Hospice and where the need is greatest.

Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center
Rehabilitation

Gifts to Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center support those who have successfully transitioned from hospital to home after debilitating injury or illness.

Mother in purple robe holding newborn with nurse in purple scrubs in back
Women's health care

Support women's health care at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.