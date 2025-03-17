Giving programs

Arts for Healing
Sharp's Arts for Healing program promotes comfort and wellness through arts-based experiences.
Your contribution supports advanced, personalized cancer treatment options at the Cancer Centers of Sharp.
Make a gift in support of Sharp's heart and vascular care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
Your gift supports all-inclusive substance abuse treatment in a homelike setting at Sharp McDonald Center.
Our expansion of emergency care services and a renovation of intensive and acute care delivery.
Support the most comprehensive mental health hospital in San Diego — Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
Make a difference in the lives of our tiniest and most vulnerable patients by donating to the Neonatal Research Institute and Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic.
Your gift provides nursing education scholarships and career development through the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence.
Your support enables Sharp to continue providing state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of all types of arthritic, orthopedic and spinal bone conditions.
Gifts to Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center support those who have successfully transitioned from hospital to home after debilitating injury or illness.