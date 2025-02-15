San Diego bay

Corporate sponsor opportunities

Your contribution will have significant reach and impact across Sharp HealthCare and the San Diego community.

Sharp Distinguished Corporate Partners believe in the mission of Sharp, and can be proud knowing their gifts have a direct impact on the delivery of patient care in San Diego. New technology, facilities and medical research are all enhanced by philanthropic gifts. Distinguished Corporate Partners can align their mission with that of Sharp HealthCare by supporting what we do through a charitable contribution whether through one of our events or directly to a program or campaign.

In return, Distinguished Corporate Partners enjoy brand recognition on our webpage, as well as on displays at all of our Foundation events held throughout the year. They also receive an exclusive invitation to our annual VIP event where the top leadership of Sharp HealthCare gather to recognize and honor them and the impact they make on improving health care in our community.

The Distinguished Corporate Partners program allows corporations to put the latest medical discoveries and technologies to work throughout the Sharp HealthCare system with a single, annual commitment of $10,000 or more in support of two Sharp Foundations.

The program is designed with maximum flexibility for corporate partners. We welcome the opportunity to discuss the program's benefits to ensure they best fit your corporate giving guidelines and marketing objectives.

ENVISION Distinguished Corporate Partners have chosen to devote contributions to the initiatives of the Envision Campaign.

2025 ENVISION Distinguished Corporate Partners

  • ALIGN Builders

  • Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

  • Cabrillo Credit Union

  • Chandler Asset Management

  • Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.

  • Cox Communications

  • Emerald Textiles, LLC

  • ETC Building & Design

  • Featheringill Mortuary

  • G/M Business Interiors

  • Hayes Hart CPAs Wealth Management

  • HGW Architecture

  • Lockton Insurance Brokers

  • Lotz Doggett & Rawers, LLP

  • McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

  • NelsonHPS

  • PMB/Mark and Alice Toothacre

  • Pacific Premier Bank

  • Pacific Rim Pathology Medical Corporation

  • Progressive Management Systems

  • Sharp Community Medical Group

  • Sharp Health Plan

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

  • Sodexo Health Care Services

  • Synergy Health Partners

  • Taylor Design

2025 Distinguished Corporate Partners

  • Advantage Ambulance, Inc.

  • AE Building Inc

  • BSD Builders, Inc.

  • Cabrillo Credit Union

  • Chandler Asset Management

  • Clark Construction Group

  • Climatec, LLC

  • Connexall

  • Cosco Fire Protection

  • Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.

  • Emerald Textiles, LLC

  • ETC Building & Design

  • Hensel Phelps

  • IMEG Corp.

  • Jacobs

  • Layton Construction

  • Level 10 Construction

  • Mascari Dinh Architects

  • McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

  • RTM

  • Sharp Business Systems

  • Sharp Community Medical Group

  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

  • Sodexo Health Care Services

  • Swinerton

  • Turner Construction Company

*As of 2/5/2025

To learn more about the Distinguished Corporate Partners Program, please contact Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316 or Jennifer Hale at 858-499-8062.