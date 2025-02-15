Corporate sponsor opportunities

2025 ENVISION Distinguished Corporate Partners

ALIGN Builders

Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

Cabrillo Credit Union

Chandler Asset Management

Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.

Cox Communications

Emerald Textiles, LLC

ETC Building & Design

Featheringill Mortuary

G/M Business Interiors

Hayes Hart CPAs Wealth Management

HGW Architecture

Lockton Insurance Brokers

Lotz Doggett & Rawers, LLP

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

NelsonHPS

PMB/Mark and Alice Toothacre

Pacific Premier Bank

Pacific Rim Pathology Medical Corporation

Progressive Management Systems

Sharp Community Medical Group

Sharp Health Plan

Sharp Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Sodexo Health Care Services

Synergy Health Partners

Taylor Design

2025 Distinguished Corporate Partners

Advantage Ambulance, Inc.

AE Building Inc

BSD Builders, Inc.

Cabrillo Credit Union

Chandler Asset Management

Clark Construction Group

Climatec, LLC

Connexall

Cosco Fire Protection

Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.

Emerald Textiles, LLC

ETC Building & Design

Hensel Phelps

IMEG Corp.

Jacobs

Layton Construction

Level 10 Construction

Mascari Dinh Architects

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

RTM

Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Community Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Sodexo Health Care Services

Swinerton

Turner Construction Company

*As of 2/5/2025

To learn more about the Distinguished Corporate Partners Program, please contact Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316 or Jennifer Hale at 858-499-8062.