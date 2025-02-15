Corporate sponsor opportunities
Your contribution will have significant reach and impact across Sharp HealthCare and the San Diego community.
Sharp Distinguished Corporate Partners believe in the mission of Sharp, and can be proud knowing their gifts have a direct impact on the delivery of patient care in San Diego. New technology, facilities and medical research are all enhanced by philanthropic gifts. Distinguished Corporate Partners can align their mission with that of Sharp HealthCare by supporting what we do through a charitable contribution whether through one of our events or directly to a program or campaign.
In return, Distinguished Corporate Partners enjoy brand recognition on our webpage, as well as on displays at all of our Foundation events held throughout the year. They also receive an exclusive invitation to our annual VIP event where the top leadership of Sharp HealthCare gather to recognize and honor them and the impact they make on improving health care in our community.
The Distinguished Corporate Partners program allows corporations to put the latest medical discoveries and technologies to work throughout the Sharp HealthCare system with a single, annual commitment of $10,000 or more in support of two Sharp Foundations.
The program is designed with maximum flexibility for corporate partners. We welcome the opportunity to discuss the program's benefits to ensure they best fit your corporate giving guidelines and marketing objectives.
ENVISION Distinguished Corporate Partners have chosen to devote contributions to the initiatives of the Envision Campaign.
2025 ENVISION Distinguished Corporate Partners
ALIGN Builders
Balboa Nephrology Medical Group
Cabrillo Credit Union
Chandler Asset Management
Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.
Cox Communications
Emerald Textiles, LLC
ETC Building & Design
Featheringill Mortuary
G/M Business Interiors
Hayes Hart CPAs Wealth Management
HGW Architecture
Lockton Insurance Brokers
Lotz Doggett & Rawers, LLP
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
NelsonHPS
PMB/Mark and Alice Toothacre
Pacific Premier Bank
Pacific Rim Pathology Medical Corporation
Progressive Management Systems
Sharp Community Medical Group
Sharp Health Plan
Sharp Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
Sodexo Health Care Services
Synergy Health Partners
Taylor Design
2025 Distinguished Corporate Partners
Advantage Ambulance, Inc.
AE Building Inc
BSD Builders, Inc.
Cabrillo Credit Union
Chandler Asset Management
Clark Construction Group
Climatec, LLC
Connexall
Cosco Fire Protection
Countywide Mechanical Systems, Inc.
Emerald Textiles, LLC
ETC Building & Design
Hensel Phelps
IMEG Corp.
Jacobs
Layton Construction
Level 10 Construction
Mascari Dinh Architects
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
RTM
Sharp Business Systems
Sharp Community Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
Sodexo Health Care Services
Swinerton
Turner Construction Company
*As of 2/5/2025
To learn more about the Distinguished Corporate Partners Program, please contact Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316 or Jennifer Hale at 858-499-8062.