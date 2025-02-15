Bill Littlejohn
Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Foundations of Sharp HealthCare
2024 Report on Giving
Together, we are envisioning the future of health care in San Diego.
Together, we have grown from local community hospitals to the region’s largest health care provider, touching the lives of more than 1 million San Diegans a year. And we remain dedicated to our mission “to improve the health of the community with a commitment to excellence in all that we do.”
ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare is supporting our investment of $2 billion in the future of health care in San Diego. This past year saw numerous milestones in ENVISION, including the groundbreaking of Moore MountainView Hospice Home and the dedication of the Charney Heart & Lung Clinic at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
In 2024, you were among the 7,100+ generous donors who gave $38.1 million to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. Thank you for your compassionate support and commitment. To our board directors, leaders and thousands of volunteers, we are grateful for your service and all that you do to do support Sharp through philanthropy. We distributed $33.7 million for new facilities, technology, scholarships, research and innovative programs, all aligned with our four Aspirations of Excellence: to provide clinical and technical innovation; enhance knowledge and learning; create an extraordinary patient experience; and deliver this world-class care to every community.
With appreciation,
Thanks to the compassion and generosity of donors like you, Sharp HealthCare continues to bring the best quality health care to the entire San Diego community.
in contributions
generous donors
in assets
Your contributions help to build facilities, fund innovative programs and equip our expert caregivers with the medical technology that saves lives. The support of people like you makes it possible to carry out our mission to improve the health of our community.
$1.5 million
$9.6 million
$22.6 million
Milestones like the new comprehensive clinic include advanced heart and pulmonary programs to provide the latest technology and treatment options to the community.
ENVISION campaign goal
total raised (fiscal year 2024)
campaign progress
drives the development of new technologies to advance the practice of medicine and delivery of care throughout the community.
Through ENVISION, we look forward to spring 2025, when we open the first hospital in San Diego dedicated to caring for patients who need advanced brain and spine care in a single center of excellence.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital now offers ground-breaking technology called MR-guided focused ultrasound to treat tremors caused by Parkinson’s and essential tremor — two conditions also known as movement disorders.
MR-guided focused ultrasound treatments are a one-time outpatient procedure, usually lasting between 90 minutes to 2 hours, after which patients can normally go home the same day. It is safe and minimally invasive, with no incision, providing a low risk of infection, and improvements are typically seen immediately.
—Dr. Vamsi Chavakula, director of functional neurosurgery at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
A state-of-the-art treatment helped this essential tremor patient get back to doing the things she loves.
by supporting caregivers' lifelong learning to advance patient care.
Nurses Katy Green and Cathy McJannet, with over 70 years of combined experience at Sharp, have shown a deep passion for helping others. Their dedication led donors Dev Purkayastha and Wendy McGuire to name scholarships for Sharp Coronado Hospital employees in their honor.
“To make their lives a little bit easier means everything,” McJannet says. “I have been a nursing educator and director of nursing programs for a number of years, so I know the toll it takes on nursing students, especially financially.”
Coronado Hospital Foundation has awarded scholarships to 16 recipients since the first ceremony in July 2022, and six have already graduated.
"Having such generous donors makes a difference. I'm thankful for people like them who allow us nurses to keep growing."
"Our donors care about the people that work here and support us through our journeys of gaining a higher education."
"The scholarship is about giving back and makes you want to pay it forward. It makes you want to help and spread positivity."
in the lives of our patients and their families, allowing us to bring together the science of medicine and the art of caring.
At Sharp HospiceCare, we are committed to offering more than end-of-life support. Our unique, home-like residences are dedicated to our patients and their families to ensure the best possible quality of life.
That is why our fourth hospice home, Moore MountainView, will provide a peaceful environment, paired with skilled and compassionate care, for when it matters most.
“The anticipatory guidance families get and the little things — a cup of coffee, a glass of water, the doctor’s personal cell phone number — those are the most valuable experiences we could have," says Angie Mendoza, a Sharp HospiceCare donor who gives in honor of her late husband, Nick. "It is a cherished memory knowing the people that were helping us were amazing.”
Moore MountainView, which is scheduled to open in Poway in early 2025, will be a place where the sanctity of life is treasured and dignity is preserved, with staff dedicated to making the final phase of a person's life, alongside their loved ones, as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
—Kate Wayne, vice president for philanthropy, Sharp Regional Hospitals
By supporting our seven special events, you contributed nearly $4 million in gross revenue toward construction projects at our hospitals, cardiac technology and life-saving services.
Sharp HealthCare Foundation and the Survivors Rehabilitation Fund (SRF) support traumatic brain injury survivors.
Grossmont Hospital Foundation's record-breaking regatta supports construction at Moore MountainView Hospice Home.
Coronado Hospital Foundation funds The Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care at Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Grossmont Hospital Foundation's annual gala goes toward construction at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience.
brings the best of health care to the people of every community, touching the lives of those closest to your heart.
Price Philanthropies Foundation awarded $7 million in grants toward behavioral health initiatives at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, the largest combined behavioral health-related grant in Sharp’s history.
This transformational grant was the capstone of our philanthropic commitment to modernize and expand the Shiley Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Mesa Vista. Whether our patients need short-term crisis intervention or have acute episodes of ongoing mental illness, they receive comprehensive treatment in surroundings that promote healing and comfort in a safe, nurturing and homelike hospital environment.
The grant will also fund part of the transformation of the Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Department, helping manage the increase in patient volume as well as provide special spaces for individuals with a behavioral health diagnosis.
The new Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EmPATH) unit at Sharp Chula Vista will feature six recliners in lieu of traditional patient beds, open space for patients to move around and 24/7 staffing by caregivers specifically trained to treat psychiatric emergencies.
—Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and chief executive officer, Foundations of Sharp HealthCare