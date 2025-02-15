2024 Report on Giving

A message of gratitude from Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and chief executive officer

From groundbreakings to new clinic openings, we have made significant strides in bringing the latest in medical innovation to the San Diego community.

Together, we have grown from local community hospitals to the region’s largest health care provider, touching the lives of more than 1 million San Diegans a year. And we remain dedicated to our mission “to improve the health of the community with a commitment to excellence in all that we do.”



ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare is supporting our investment of $2 billion in the future of health care in San Diego. This past year saw numerous milestones in ENVISION, including the groundbreaking of Moore MountainView Hospice Home and the dedication of the Charney Heart & Lung Clinic at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

In 2024, you were among the 7,100+ generous donors who gave $38.1 million to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. Thank you for your compassionate support and commitment. To our board directors, leaders and thousands of volunteers, we are grateful for your service and all that you do to do support Sharp through philanthropy. We distributed $33.7 million for new facilities, technology, scholarships, research and innovative programs, all aligned with our four Aspirations of Excellence: to provide clinical and technical innovation; enhance knowledge and learning; create an extraordinary patient experience; and deliver this world-class care to every community.

With appreciation,