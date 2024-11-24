Sharp Coronado Hospital exterior

Coronado Hospital Foundation

Your gift makes a difference in the lives of our patients.

About Coronado Hospital Foundation

Since 1978, Coronado Hospital Foundation has been dedicated to enhancing the current and future health care needs of Coronado residents, visitors and the surrounding community through support of programs, services and equipment at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care

Plans include an expansion of emergency services and a renovation of intensive and acute-care delivery on the hospital's fourth floor.
Support emergency care

Primary Stroke Certification

Support the next level of stroke accreditation at Sharp Coronado.
Make an impact

Where the need is greatest

Your gift may be designated to our priority projects or you may choose to make an unrestricted gift.
Make a gift

Upcoming events

Coronado Hospital Foundation Partners Holiday Party logo 2024
Coronado Hospital Foundation Partners Holiday Party
Thursday, December 5, 2024
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Coronado Yacht Club 1631 Strand Way Coronado, CA 92118

Choose the donation option that works for you.

Give todayGive monthly